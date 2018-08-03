white young goat
50 Romantic Love Songs Guaranteed to Make You Melt

Not "Shape of You."

image
Getty ImagesDesign by Monica Park

If you're in the mood for romance and your boyfriend/girlfriend/Tinder/chocolate isn't doing it for you, please enjoy this handy list of loved-up songs that will make you turn into a literal puddle. And we're not talking basics. This is a highly-curated group honed from the top minds in romance (read: the MarieClaire.com staff)—we've got you covered with the best of the best.

"Why Can't I?" - Liz Phair

Most romantic line: "Why can't I breathe whenever I think about you? / Why can't I speak whenever I talk about you? / It's inevitable, it's a fact that we're gonna get down to it / So tell me / Why can't I breathe whenever I think about you?"

Vibe: Definitely meant to be, despite the unfortunate circumstance that you're both in separate relationships.

"When I Look At You" - Miley Cyrus

Most romantic line: "When I look at you, I see forgiveness / I see the truth / You love me for who I am / Like the stars hold the moon / Right there where they belong / And I know I'm not alone."

Vibe: Planning to meet my future husband on the set of a movie.

"No Air" - Jordin Sparks ft. Chris Brown

Most romantic line: "If I should die before I wake / It's 'cause you took my breath away / Losing you is like living in a world with no air."

Vibe: The honeymoon phase.

"The Reason" - Hoobastank

Most romantic line: "I've found a reason for me / To change who I used to be / A reason to start over new / And the reason is you."

Vibe: A 2003 fuckboy who finally realizes what's important.

"She Will Be Loved" - Maroon 5

Most romantic line: "I don't mind spendin' everyday / Out on your corner in the pourin' rain / Look for the girl with the broken smile / Ask her if she wants to stay awhile / And she will be loved, and she will be loved."

Vibe: For the girl next door.

"See You Again" - Tyler the Creator ft. Kali Uchis

Most romantic line: "20/20, 20/20 vision / Cupid hit me, cupid hit me with precision / I wonder if you look both ways / When you cross my mind."

Vibe: Why you so obsessed with me? But also I love it.

"Kiss Me Slowly" - Parachute

Most romantic line: "She shows me everything she used to know / Picture frames and country roads / When the days were long and the world was small / She stood by as it fell apart / Separate rooms and broken hearts / But I won't be the one to let you go."

Vibe: "Hey There Delilah," but make it adult.

"Mine" - Bazzi

Most romantic line: "I'm so fucking happy you're alive / Swear to God I'm down if you're down all you gotta say is right / Girl anything I can do just to make you feel alright."

Vibe: *Extreme T.I. voice:* You can have whatever you like.

"Fall for You" - Secondhand Serenade

Most romantic line: "Because tonight will be the night / That I will fall for you over again / Don't make me change my mind / Or I won't live to see another day / I swear it's true / Because a girl like you is impossible to find / You're impossible to find."

Vibe: An instant classic in the age of angsty teenage love.

"Sure Thing" - Miguel

Most romantic line: "Even when the sky comes falling / Even when the sun don't shine / I got faith in you and I / So put your pretty little hand in mine / Even when we're down to the wire baby / Even when it's do or die / We could do it baby, simple and plain / 'Cause this love is a sure thing."

Vibe: It's called making love, not sex.

"Kiss Me" - Ed Sheeran

Most romantic line: "And your heart's against my chest / Your lips pressed in my neck / I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet / And with a feeling I'll forget, I'm in love now."

Vibe: Butterflies. So many butterflies.

"Be Be Your Love" - Rachael Yamagata

Most romantic line: "Everybody's talking how I can't be your love / But I want want wanna be your love / Want to be your love, for real."

Vibe: That person you know you can't have, but you're not giving up.

"This Town" - Niall Horan

Most romantic line: "If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you / Drive highways and byways to be there with you / Over and over the only truth / Everything comes back to you."

Vibe: Driving around your hometown with the windows down feeling extra nostalgic about your high school ex.

"Thinkin' Bout You" - Frank Ocean

Most romantic line: "Yes, of course / I remember, how could I forget? / How you feel / And though you were my first time / A new feel / It won't ever get old, not in my soul / Not in my spirit, keep it alive / We'll go down this road / 'Til it turns from color to black and white."

Vibe: You never forget your first time.

"Something" - The Beatles

Most romantic line: "Something in the way she moves / Attracts me like no other lover / Something in the way she woos me / I don't want to leave her now."

Vibe: It's complicated.

"All of Me" - John Legend

Most romantic line: "'Cause all of me / Loves all of you / Love your curves and all your edges / All your perfect imperfections."

Vibe: Picturing your 50th wedding anniversary.

"Drops of Jupiter" - Train

Most romantic line: "But tell me did the wind sweep you off your feet / Did you finally get the chance to dance along the light of day / And head back to the milky way / And tell me, did Venus blow your mind / Was it everything you wanted to find / And did you miss me while you were looking for yourself out there?"

Vibe: Being very into metaphors and not feeling bad about it.

"How Sweet It Is" - James Taylor

Most romantic line: "I needed the shelter of someone's arms / And there you were / I needed someone to understand my ups and downs / And there you were."

Vibe: Grateful for your S.O.

"I Really Like You" - Carly Rae Jepsen

Most romantic line: "Late night watching television / But how'd we get in this position? / It's way too soon, I know this isn't love."

Vibe: A really (really, really, really, really, really) good Tinder date.

"Your Song" - Elton John

Most romantic line: "I hope you don't mind / That I put down in words / How wonderful life is while you're in the world."

Vibe: Classic.

"Let's Stay Together" - Al Green

Most romantic line: "I'm so in love with you / Whatever you want to do / Is all right with me / Cause you make me feel so brand new / And I want to spend my life with you."

Vibe: First love.

"The Way You Make Me Feel" - Michael Jackson

Most romantic line: "I like the feelin' you're givin' me / Just hold me baby and I'm in ecstasy."

Vibe: That sexy dance class scene from Center Stage.

"Bleeding Love" - Leona Lewis

Most romantic line: "But I don't care what they say, I'm in love with you / They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth."

Vibe: Getting dramatic about your "haters."

"Wildest Dreams" - Taylor Swift

Most romantic line: "You see me in hindsight / Tangled up with you all night / Burn it down / Some day when you leave me / I bet these memories hunt you around."

Vibe: Looking for a sexy fling.

"At Last" - Etta James

Most romantic line: "At last my love has come along / My lonely days are over / And life is like a song."

Vibe: A wedding that you actually want to be at.

"A Thousand Miles" - Vanessa Carlton

Most romantic line: "If I could fall into the sky / Do you think time would pass me by? / 'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles / If I could just see you tonight."

Vibe: The year 2000.

"Fidelity" - Regina Spektor

Most romantic line: "Suppose I never ever met you / Suppose we never fell in love / Suppose I never ever let you / Kiss me so sweet and so soft."

Vibe: Indie cool.

"Just the Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

Most romantic line: "Oh, you know, you know, you know I'd never ask you to change / If perfect's what you're searching for, then just stay the same."

Vibe: Everything you wrote about wanting in your middle school diary.

"Wouldn't It Be Nice?" - The Beach Boys

Most romantic line: "You know it seems the more we talk about it / It only makes it worse to live without it / But let's talk about it / Wouldn't it be nice?"

Vibe: Crushing on John Stamos as Uncle Jesse.

"You and I Both" - Jason Mraz

Most romantic line: "'Cause you and I both loved / What you and I spoke of / And others just read of / Others only read of the love, the love that I love."

Vibe: Feeling very superior about your relationship.

"You Make My Dreams" - Hall & Oates

Most romantic line: "And wrap yourself around me / 'Cause I ain't the way you found me / And I'll never be the same, oh yeah."

Vibe: Joseph Gordon-Levitt in (500) Days of Summer.

"Young and Beautiful" - Lana Del Rey

Most romantic line: "Will you still love me / When I'm no longer young and beautiful? / Will you still love me / When I've got nothing but my aching soul? / I know you will, I know you will."

Vibe: Long sighs that borderline annoy everyone else, but feel right to you.

"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran ft. Beyoncé

Most romantic line: "I'm dancing in the dark / With you between my arms / Barefoot on the grass / While listening to our favorite song."

Vibe: Cheesy on purpose.

"Friday I'm in Love" - The Cure

Most romantic line: "I don't care if Monday's black / Tuesday, Wednesday heart attack / Thursday never looking back / It's Friday I'm in love."

Vibe: Watching any given Sofia Coppola movie.

"Love on the Brain" - Rihanna

Most Romantic line: "Must be love on the brain / That's got me feeling this way / It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good / And I can't get enough."

Vibe: Sex.

"Sea of Love" - Cat Power

Most romantic line: "Do you remember when we met? / That's the day I knew you were my pet."

Vibe: Creating a mix and feeling smug about your taste.

"Suzanne" - Leonard Cohen

Most romantic line: "Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river / You can hear the boats go by, you can spend the night forever / And you know that she's half-crazy but that's why you want to be there."

Vibe: Realizing your parents don't have terrible taste in music after all.

"Can't Help Falling in Love" - Elvis

Most romantic line: "Take my hand, take my whole life too / For I can't help falling in love with you."

Vibe: Sobbing at a wedding.

"Maps" - The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Most romantic line: "Wait, they don't love you like I love you."

Vibe: When you were a hipster and refused to admit it.

"Halo" - Beyoncé

Most romantic line: "Hit me like a ray of sun / Burning through my darkest night / You're the only one that I want / Think I'm addicted to your light."

Vibe: The person you love doesn't love you back so you listen to this 12 times a day.

"Wonderwall" - Oasis

Most romantic line: "I don't believe that anybody / Feels the way I do about you now."

Vibe: Not ashamed.

"You Send Me" - Sam Cooke

Most romantic line: "At first I thought it was infatuation / But, wooh, it's lasted so long / Now I find myself wanting / To marry you and take you home."

Vibe: Planning a wedding even though you're not engaged yet.

"Playground Love" - Air

Most romantic line: "I'm a high school lover / And you're my favorite flavor / Love is all, all my soul / You're my playground love."

Vibe: Watching some more Sofia Coppola movies.

"I Found a Reason" - The Velvet Underground

Most romantic line: "I found a reason to keep livin' / Oh, and the reason dear is you."

Vibe: Wes Anderson.

"Nothing Compares 2U" - Sinéad O'Connor

Most romantic line: "I went to the doctor and guess what he told me? Guess what he told me? / He said girl you better try to have fun / No matter what you do, but he's a fool / 'Cause nothing compares / Nothing compares to you."

Vibe: Crying hysterically after two glasses of wine.

"In Love with You" - Erykah Badu

Most romantic line: "I remember the first time that we met yo / How could I forget? / When you smiled and I turned and said to you / Yo, you're pure and true."

Vibe: Finding your soul mate.

"Wonderful Tonight" - Eric Clapton

Most romantic line: "It's time to go home now and I've got an aching head / So I give her the car keys and she helps me to bed / And then I tell her, as I turn out the light / I say, 'My darling, you were wonderful tonight.'"

Vibe: Your mom's record collection.

"Made for You" - Alexander Cardinale

Most romantic lyrics: "Any other guy / That made you say goodbye / Must've been a fool / But darling I was made for you."

Vibe: You in high school, feeling all the feelings.

"The Way You Look Tonight" - Frank Sinatra

Most romantic line: "Some day, when I'm awfully low / When the world is cold / I will feel a glow just thinking of you."

Vibe: Any movie starring Julia Roberts.

"I Could Fall in Love" - Selena

Most romantic line: "'Cause I could take in my arms / And never let go / I could fall in love with you."

Vibe: Feeling a little cheesy and very here for it.

