50 Romantic Love Songs Guaranteed to Make You Melt

If you're in the mood for romance and your boyfriend/girlfriend/Tinder/chocolate isn't doing it for you, please enjoy this handy list of loved-up songs that will make you turn into a literal puddle. And we're not talking basics. This is a highly-curated group honed from the top minds in romance (read: the MarieClaire.com staff)—we've got you covered with the best of the best.

"Why Can't I?" - Liz Phair

Most romantic line: "Why can't I breathe whenever I think about you? / Why can't I speak whenever I talk about you? / It's inevitable, it's a fact that we're gonna get down to it / So tell me / Why can't I breathe whenever I think about you?"

Vibe: Definitely meant to be, despite the unfortunate circumstance that you're both in separate relationships.

"When I Look At You" - Miley Cyrus

Most romantic line: "When I look at you, I see forgiveness / I see the truth / You love me for who I am / Like the stars hold the moon / Right there where they belong / And I know I'm not alone."

Vibe: Planning to meet my future husband on the set of a movie.

"No Air" - Jordin Sparks ft. Chris Brown

Most romantic line: "If I should die before I wake / It's 'cause you took my breath away / Losing you is like living in a world with no air."

Vibe: The honeymoon phase.

"The Reason" - Hoobastank

Most romantic line: "I've found a reason for me / To change who I used to be / A reason to start over new / And the reason is you."

Vibe: A 2003 fuckboy who finally realizes what's important.

"She Will Be Loved" - Maroon 5

Most romantic line: "I don't mind spendin' everyday / Out on your corner in the pourin' rain / Look for the girl with the broken smile / Ask her if she wants to stay awhile / And she will be loved, and she will be loved."

Vibe: For the girl next door.

"See You Again" - Tyler the Creator ft. Kali Uchis

Most romantic line: "20/20, 20/20 vision / Cupid hit me, cupid hit me with precision / I wonder if you look both ways / When you cross my mind."

Vibe: Why you so obsessed with me? But also I love it.

"Kiss Me Slowly" - Parachute

Most romantic line: "She shows me everything she used to know / Picture frames and country roads / When the days were long and the world was small / She stood by as it fell apart / Separate rooms and broken hearts / But I won't be the one to let you go."

Vibe: "Hey There Delilah," but make it adult.

"Mine" - Bazzi

Most romantic line: "I'm so fucking happy you're alive / Swear to God I'm down if you're down all you gotta say is right / Girl anything I can do just to make you feel alright."

Vibe: *Extreme T.I. voice:* You can have whatever you like.

"Fall for You" - Secondhand Serenade

Most romantic line: "Because tonight will be the night / That I will fall for you over again / Don't make me change my mind / Or I won't live to see another day / I swear it's true / Because a girl like you is impossible to find / You're impossible to find."

Vibe: An instant classic in the age of angsty teenage love.

"Sure Thing" - Miguel

Most romantic line: "Even when the sky comes falling / Even when the sun don't shine / I got faith in you and I / So put your pretty little hand in mine / Even when we're down to the wire baby / Even when it's do or die / We could do it baby, simple and plain / 'Cause this love is a sure thing."

Vibe: It's called making love, not sex.

"Kiss Me" - Ed Sheeran

Most romantic line: "And your heart's against my chest / Your lips pressed in my neck / I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet / And with a feeling I'll forget, I'm in love now."

Vibe: Butterflies. So many butterflies.

"Be Be Your Love" - Rachael Yamagata

Most romantic line: "Everybody's talking how I can't be your love / But I want want wanna be your love / Want to be your love, for real."

Vibe: That person you know you can't have, but you're not giving up.

"This Town" - Niall Horan

Most romantic line: "If the whole world was watching I'd still dance with you / Drive highways and byways to be there with you / Over and over the only truth / Everything comes back to you."

Vibe: Driving around your hometown with the windows down feeling extra nostalgic about your high school ex.

"Thinkin' Bout You" - Frank Ocean

Most romantic line: "Yes, of course / I remember, how could I forget? / How you feel / And though you were my first time / A new feel / It won't ever get old, not in my soul / Not in my spirit, keep it alive / We'll go down this road / 'Til it turns from color to black and white."

Vibe: You never forget your first time.

"Something" - The Beatles

Most romantic line: "Something in the way she moves / Attracts me like no other lover / Something in the way she woos me / I don't want to leave her now."

Vibe: It's complicated.

"All of Me" - John Legend

Most romantic line: "'Cause all of me / Loves all of you / Love your curves and all your edges / All your perfect imperfections."

Vibe: Picturing your 50th wedding anniversary.

"Drops of Jupiter" - Train

Most romantic line: "But tell me did the wind sweep you off your feet / Did you finally get the chance to dance along the light of day / And head back to the milky way / And tell me, did Venus blow your mind / Was it everything you wanted to find / And did you miss me while you were looking for yourself out there?"

Vibe: Being very into metaphors and not feeling bad about it.

"How Sweet It Is" - James Taylor

Most romantic line: "I needed the shelter of someone's arms / And there you were / I needed someone to understand my ups and downs / And there you were."

Vibe: Grateful for your S.O.

"I Really Like You" - Carly Rae Jepsen

Most romantic line: "Late night watching television / But how'd we get in this position? / It's way too soon, I know this isn't love."

Vibe: A really (really, really, really, really, really) good Tinder date.

"Your Song" - Elton John

Most romantic line: "I hope you don't mind / That I put down in words / How wonderful life is while you're in the world."

Vibe: Classic.

"Let's Stay Together" - Al Green

Most romantic line: "I'm so in love with you / Whatever you want to do / Is all right with me / Cause you make me feel so brand new / And I want to spend my life with you."

Vibe: First love.

"The Way You Make Me Feel" - Michael Jackson

Most romantic line: "I like the feelin' you're givin' me / Just hold me baby and I'm in ecstasy."

Vibe: That sexy dance class scene from Center Stage.

"Bleeding Love" - Leona Lewis

Most romantic line: "But I don't care what they say, I'm in love with you / They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth."

Vibe: Getting dramatic about your "haters."

"Wildest Dreams" - Taylor Swift

Most romantic line: "You see me in hindsight / Tangled up with you all night / Burn it down / Some day when you leave me / I bet these memories hunt you around."

Vibe: Looking for a sexy fling.

"At Last" - Etta James

Most romantic line: "At last my love has come along / My lonely days are over / And life is like a song."

Vibe: A wedding that you actually want to be at.

"A Thousand Miles" - Vanessa Carlton

Most romantic line: "If I could fall into the sky / Do you think time would pass me by? / 'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles / If I could just see you tonight."

Vibe: The year 2000.

"Fidelity" - Regina Spektor

Most romantic line: "Suppose I never ever met you / Suppose we never fell in love / Suppose I never ever let you / Kiss me so sweet and so soft."

Vibe: Indie cool.

"Just the Way You Are" - Bruno Mars

Most romantic line: "Oh, you know, you know, you know I'd never ask you to change / If perfect's what you're searching for, then just stay the same."

Vibe: Everything you wrote about wanting in your middle school diary.

"Wouldn't It Be Nice?" - The Beach Boys

Most romantic line: "You know it seems the more we talk about it / It only makes it worse to live without it / But let's talk about it / Wouldn't it be nice?"

Vibe: Crushing on John Stamos as Uncle Jesse.

"You and I Both" - Jason Mraz

Most romantic line: "'Cause you and I both loved / What you and I spoke of / And others just read of / Others only read of the love, the love that I love."

Vibe: Feeling very superior about your relationship.

"You Make My Dreams" - Hall & Oates

Most romantic line: "And wrap yourself around me / 'Cause I ain't the way you found me / And I'll never be the same, oh yeah."

Vibe: Joseph Gordon-Levitt in (500) Days of Summer.

"Young and Beautiful" - Lana Del Rey

Most romantic line: "Will you still love me / When I'm no longer young and beautiful? / Will you still love me / When I've got nothing but my aching soul? / I know you will, I know you will."

Vibe: Long sighs that borderline annoy everyone else, but feel right to you.

"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran ft. Beyoncé

Most romantic line: "I'm dancing in the dark / With you between my arms / Barefoot on the grass / While listening to our favorite song."

Vibe: Cheesy on purpose.

"Friday I'm in Love" - The Cure

Most romantic line: "I don't care if Monday's black / Tuesday, Wednesday heart attack / Thursday never looking back / It's Friday I'm in love."

Vibe: Watching any given Sofia Coppola movie.

"Love on the Brain" - Rihanna

Most Romantic line: "Must be love on the brain / That's got me feeling this way / It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good / And I can't get enough."

Vibe: Sex.

"Sea of Love" - Cat Power

Most romantic line: "Do you remember when we met? / That's the day I knew you were my pet."

Vibe: Creating a mix and feeling smug about your taste.

"Suzanne" - Leonard Cohen

Most romantic line: "Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river / You can hear the boats go by, you can spend the night forever / And you know that she's half-crazy but that's why you want to be there."

Vibe: Realizing your parents don't have terrible taste in music after all.

"Can't Help Falling in Love" - Elvis

Most romantic line: "Take my hand, take my whole life too / For I can't help falling in love with you."

Vibe: Sobbing at a wedding.

"Maps" - The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Most romantic line: "Wait, they don't love you like I love you."

Vibe: When you were a hipster and refused to admit it.

"Halo" - Beyoncé

Most romantic line: "Hit me like a ray of sun / Burning through my darkest night / You're the only one that I want / Think I'm addicted to your light."

Vibe: The person you love doesn't love you back so you listen to this 12 times a day.

"Wonderwall" - Oasis

Most romantic line: "I don't believe that anybody / Feels the way I do about you now."

Vibe: Not ashamed.

"You Send Me" - Sam Cooke

Most romantic line: "At first I thought it was infatuation / But, wooh, it's lasted so long / Now I find myself wanting / To marry you and take you home."

Vibe: Planning a wedding even though you're not engaged yet.

"Playground Love" - Air

Most romantic line: "I'm a high school lover / And you're my favorite flavor / Love is all, all my soul / You're my playground love."

Vibe: Watching some more Sofia Coppola movies.

"I Found a Reason" - The Velvet Underground

Most romantic line: "I found a reason to keep livin' / Oh, and the reason dear is you."

Vibe: Wes Anderson.

"Nothing Compares 2U" - Sinéad O'Connor

Most romantic line: "I went to the doctor and guess what he told me? Guess what he told me? / He said girl you better try to have fun / No matter what you do, but he's a fool / 'Cause nothing compares / Nothing compares to you."

Vibe: Crying hysterically after two glasses of wine.

"In Love with You" - Erykah Badu

Most romantic line: "I remember the first time that we met yo / How could I forget? / When you smiled and I turned and said to you / Yo, you're pure and true."

Vibe: Finding your soul mate.

"Wonderful Tonight" - Eric Clapton

Most romantic line: "It's time to go home now and I've got an aching head / So I give her the car keys and she helps me to bed / And then I tell her, as I turn out the light / I say, 'My darling, you were wonderful tonight.'"

Vibe: Your mom's record collection.

"Made for You" - Alexander Cardinale

Most romantic lyrics: "Any other guy / That made you say goodbye / Must've been a fool / But darling I was made for you."

Vibe: You in high school, feeling all the feelings.

"The Way You Look Tonight" - Frank Sinatra

Most romantic line: "Some day, when I'm awfully low / When the world is cold / I will feel a glow just thinking of you."

Vibe: Any movie starring Julia Roberts.

"I Could Fall in Love" - Selena

Most romantic line: "'Cause I could take in my arms / And never let go / I could fall in love with you."

Vibe: Feeling a little cheesy and very here for it.