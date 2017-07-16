Beyoncé's Mom Just Revealed the Inspiration Behind Rumi's Name

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, is helping shed light on the Carter twins' names. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Tina shared some excerpts of poetry by the 13th century poet Rumi, who was already rumored to be the inspiration behind Beyoncé and Jay Z's baby names.

Alongside Rumi's poetry, Tina wrote, "it's not only beautiful but logical." The inspirational poetry focuses on the attainment of love, and Beyoncé's mom pointed out her favorite stanzas.

This is poetry by the 13 th century poet "Rumi" it's not only beautiful but logical ❤️ love number three ❤️Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Pointing to the third extract as her favorite, Tina said, "Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole."

Beyoncé's love of poetry has been evident for quite some time, particularly as she collaborated with British poet Warsan Shire on Lemonade. Shire also wrote the poem that accompanied Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, and repeated the refrain, "I have three hearts." So it's fitting that a poet inspired the name of one of the Carter twins.

Clearly, the whole family is captivated by the poetic origin of Rumi's name, and we're sure to find out more about the twins in the coming weeks.

