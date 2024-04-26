Chrissy Teigen Went Instagram-Official With Meghan Markle's Jam

Meghan Markle, Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen is one of the 50 lucky recipients of a jar of American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam, the first product from Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand.

But unlike other recipients—Kris Jenner, Delfina Blaquier, Abigail Spencer—Teigen didn't just content herself with a photo on her Instagram Story. Instead, the Cravings author came up with an original recipe using the jam, filmed herself making it and enjoying it with her family, and posted the whole thing to her grid. That, my friends, is a glowing endorsement if I've ever seen one.

Appropriately, Teigen set her video to the soundtrack of "Jamming" by Bob Marley & The Wailers, and captioned it, "We jammin!! This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year - all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam! took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend."

Teigen's family-friendly sandwich was essentially a fancy grilled cheese: ARO jam on bread, followed by brie, bacon, and another slice of bread, then pan-fried on both sides with salted butter.

The chef, her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna all seemed like huge fans of this particular recipe.

Not only that, but Teigen and Legend were asked about the jam at the premiere for Netflix series A Man in Full. "It was incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time," the "All of Me" singer told Entertainment Tonight.

Teigen added that she doesn't want to use more of it because of the limited run. "You don't want to use it, because I don't want to lose it!" she said. "So now I feel like we did the sandwich, and I'm going to keep it in my fridge forever."

But her husband had other ideas: "I want that exact sandwich again," he said. "Oh, it was pretty epic," Teigen replied.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The reporter then asked the question we all want the answer to: How did they meet the Sussexes?

"We haven't done a double date, I mean, I was on Deal or No Deal ages ago," Teigen explained. As you probably know, that was one of Duchess Meghan's first jobs in the entertainment industry.

While the Teigen-Stephenses and the Sussexes might not be besties, I did dig out a pretty incredible photo of Meghan with Teigen, as well as model Nina Agdal and actress Shay Mitchell from circa 2014, when they all participated in the DirecTV Beach Bowl in New York, so!

