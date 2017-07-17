Cindy Crawford's Daughter Has Never Looked More Like Her Than She Does Right Now

You've probably noticed that Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber has inherited her mother's looks. But new photos of the 15-year-old aspiring model walking around West Hollywood has us doing all kinds of double-takes due to how *insanely* similar they look. It's truly like looking into a '90s time portal.

Here's Kaia:

Splash

And here's a throwback photo of her famous mom:

Getty

And here they are side-by-side:

Getty Splash

In the immortal words of Kris Jenner:

GIF Giphy

