Cindy Crawford's Daughter Has Never Looked More Like Her Than She Does Right Now
The supermodel genes are strong with these two.
You've probably noticed that Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber has inherited her mother's looks. But new photos of the 15-year-old aspiring model walking around West Hollywood has us doing all kinds of double-takes due to how *insanely* similar they look. It's truly like looking into a '90s time portal.
Here's Kaia:
And here's a throwback photo of her famous mom:
And here they are side-by-side:
In the immortal words of Kris Jenner:
