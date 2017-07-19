George and Amal Clooney Got All Dressed Up (and Held Hands) on an Adorable Post-Twins Date Night

Like your own parents when they've found a CPR-certified sitter and enough resolve to leave you in someone else's care for the duration of a filet, Amal and George Clooney embarked on another date night in Lake Como on Wednesday.

Sans Ella and Alexander, she stepped out in a yellow trapeze dress, wedges, and an intriguing disco-ball-shaped bag, while he went more casual in a white shirt and trousers. They were joined by producer Ben Weiss and his wife, who did not seem to mind that their corresponding couple held hands. ("Ewww," go the least mature amongst us.)

The Mega Agency

This is their second such outing in as many weeks, which suggests that in the Clooney household, Wednesday evenings are for Mom and Dad—no kids allowed.

