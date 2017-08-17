Taylor Swift Just Followed Through with Her Promise to Donate Money to Victims of Sexual Assault

Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Taylor Swift recently won her sexual assault and battery countersuit against former radio host David Mueller, who she accused of groping her back in 2013. While Swift only countersued for $1, she pledged to donate money to organizations that help fellow victims of sexual assault.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Swift said in a statement. "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Most Popular

She's already come through on that promise, reportedly donating money to Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation.

"I hope that Taylor's very public experience—and her decision to speak out—not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity," said Hargitay. "I'm honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation."

The specific amount of money wasn't revealed, but Swift is said to have donated an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.