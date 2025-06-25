Taylor Swift Subtly Outfit Repeats in a $495 Denim Corset Dress for a Surprise Performance of "Shake It Off"

When Travis Kelce announced Tight End University would host a benefit concert on June 24, Swifties began collectively manifesting a surprise performance from his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Grammy winner wasn't on the official lineup, but toward the end of Kane Brown's set, the pop star took her rightful place on the stage.

Marking her first public performance since Dec. 2024, Swift played to a room of 1,200 instead of the estimated 72,000 at each of her Eras Tour shows. Swift sourced a $495 look from one of her favorite LA labels, EB Denim, for her one-song set. She wore a sold-out LBD that was constructed entirely of recycled denim. It featured a corset-inspired bodice and a pleated mini skirt—two of Swift's sartorial calling cards.

The "Mastermind" singer accessorized with knee-high leather boots from Versace (the same $1,990 stilettos she wore to a Dec. 2024 Kansas City Chiefs game). Swift then frosted her all-black look with her favorite fine jewelry pieces: a Steven Battelle pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and Maria Tash studs, which retail for $8,200 a pair.

Post-performance, the pop star was spotted carrying Louis Vuitton's Side Trunk. The $4,000 handbag is available in monogram, ivory, and tan, but Swift carried the black version with gold hardware to match her noir look.

Swift rarely repeats outfits, but the EB Denim dress was a duplicate of the one she wore to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards after-party (albeit in a different colorway). After taking home nine trophies, Swift swapped her custom Versace look for the corseted mini made of patchwork denim.

In Sept. 2023, Taylor Swift celebrated her MTV VMAs wins in a denim corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

EB Denim, I think that's your cue to restock both dresses immediately.

