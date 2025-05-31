Taylor Swift Taps a Stella McCartney Sweatshirt Dress for Her "Getaway Car" Karaoke Moment
After reclaiming her masters, the superstar rocked out to 'Reputation' with Jack Antonoff.
After announcing she has purchased her masters, and won't be releasing Reputation (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift engaged in a little celebratory karaoke. Following the exciting news, longtime friend and producer Jack Antonoff shared a video on X, in which he and Swift sang along to "Getaway Car"—with beloved cat Meredith—while the singer wore a seriously cute sweatshirt dress by one of her favorite designers.
Sarah Chappelle of @taylorswiftstyled identified Swift's outfit as a sold-out Stella McCartney sweatshirt mini dress. Antonoff captioned the video, which shows the pair singing their hearts out to popular Reputation track "Getaway Car," "rep forever guilt free listening!"
Swift, of course, is known for wearing Stella McCartney during some of her most important or sentimental moments. For instance, the singer's Coachella debut with boyfriend Travis Kelce in April 2024 included a crossbody bag by the designer.
rep forever guilt free listening! pic.twitter.com/0LKciEe75cMay 31, 2025
When Swift supported close friend Cara Delevingne's performance in Cabaret in June 2024, the "All Too Well" songwriter styled a Stella McCartney sweater as a mini dress. And after being announced as TIME's Person of the Year for 2023, Swift grabbed dinner with regular collaborator Antonoff while wearing a wool-blend tweed plaid trench coat by McCartney.
McCartney and Swift also collaborated on a capsule collection inspired by the Lover album, after the singer wore her friend's designs on the covers of both Folklore and Evermore.
While Swift's exact "Getaway Car" sweatshirt dress is sadly sold out, fans can recreate the casual yet cool outfit with dupes, or alternative Stella McCartney pieces.
After making her groundbreaking announcement on May 30, Swift headed to dinner with Dakota Johnson in New York City. For the jubilant occasion, Swift wore a floral Dôen dress, once again showing her love for the celebrity-favorite dress label.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
