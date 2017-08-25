Ranking Taylor Swift's Most Savage Songs of All Time

Taylor Swift's latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do," cut deep, but she's no stranger to revenge tracks. Where does this latest send up fit in her vengeful repertoire? Here are all of Taylor's most savage songs, ranked.

9. "Shake It Off"

Revenge doesn't get much sweeter—literally, in the sugary sense—than bopping around to "haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate." "Shake It Off" barely qualifies as a revenge track, but since it does take aim directly at her haters, we'll include it.

8. "Forever & Always"

Taylor's first breakup track targeted at a famous ex was "Forever & Always," from her second album, Fearless. She definitely does some calling out in the song, which is about Joe Jonas, with lyrics like, "Was I out of line? Did I say something way too honest? Made you run and hide—like a scared little boy?" But her infamous callout on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was more savage than the song itself.

7. "Should've Said No"

When it comes to expressing anger in song, Taylor started early, on her debut album. Her cheating-boyfriend-takedown, "Should've Said No," is brutal and it's not even the harshest song on that album.

6. "Dear John"

Widely believed to be about John Mayer (even by Mayer himself), "Dear John," isn't just a breakup song, it basically labels its subject a terrible person, too. "Don't you think nineteen's too young to be played by your dark, twisted games?"