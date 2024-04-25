Matty Healy Has "Respectful" Reaction to Taylor Swift "Diss Track" About Him

Matty Healy was asked about Taylor Swift's "diss track" about him and his composed response has impressed fans.

"My diss track?" he replied when a reporter approached him about it on the street.

When the paparazzo clarified, "Taylor's new song," he said, "Oh! I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good!"

After Entertainment Tonight posted the video on Instagram, fans praised Healy for his reaction.

"I think he gave a very classy, respectful answer. I have to give him credit for that!" wrote one person.

"Handled that very well!" added Perez Hilton.

It seems the particular "diss track" Healy was being asked about was the song Swift named her album after, "The Tortured Poets Department," though tons of other songs on the record are rumored to be about Healy—including "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "But Daddy I Love Him," and "Fresh Out the Slammer."

After the album was released, sources spoke to Us Weekly about how the 1975 frontman and his family were taking it all.

One source said Healy "still thinks very highly of Taylor, but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album."

They added, "Matty’s family knew about the relationship. And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain."

Swift briefly dated Healy after her breakup from ex Joe Alwyn last spring.