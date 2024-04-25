Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Diss

Kim Kardashian has posted a photo from a couple of years ago featuring Karlie Kloss amid the Taylor Swift album drama, and fans don't think it was a coincidence.
To celebrate her friend Derek Blasberg's birthday on April 22, Kardashian posted a selfie with him, plus Kloss and magazine editor Sara Moonves, taken during Art Basel Miami 2022.
There are a ton of photos of Kardashian with Blasberg in existence (I've even found one from 2015 that includes both Swift and Kloss—the plot thickens!). Knowing that, why did the SKIMS founder choose this particular one to mark the fashion pro's big day? That's precisely what fans have been asking themselves, and they think they know the answer.
For some much needed context, Swift and Kloss were famously super close friends between roughly 2012 and 2017, at which point the two appeared at best to drift apart, and at worst to be actively feuding, according to Cosmopolitan.
It also didn't escape fans' eagle eye when Kloss attended Swift's Eras Tour last summer and basically sat in the bleachers while all of the singer's friends and family were in the VIP area.
So what does all this have to do with Kardashian?
Well, if you've read this far, I'm assuming you're at the very least a little bit interested in Swift's comings and goings, so you probably already know that her new album The Tortured Poets Department came out last week.
On the album, the song "thanK you aIMee" drew particular attention from fans who believed the track to be about Swift's years-long feud with the reality star.
Since then, Kardashian has lost some 100k followers on Instagram, but sources shared that she had "moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee."
But her decision to post that particular photo including Kloss for Blasberg's birthday has made some fans question whether Kardashian really doesn't care about the drama.
"Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich...we are SOOOOOO back," wrote one person.
"not the aimees linking up !" commented someone else.
Yeesh!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
