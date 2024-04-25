Taylor Swift “Wants a Happy Ending” with Travis Kelce, and Hopes “He Doesn’t Get Freaked Out About the Fame”

Leave it to Mama Kelce to spill the tea! None other than Travic Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, revealed that Travis and his girlfriend, some up-and-coming singer named Taylor Swift, had a couple’s vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California with another famous couple we can’t get enough of: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. (Swift and Hadid are longtime friends.)
Donna knows this because her younger son sent her a photo of the foursome’s getaway, she shared at QVC’s Age of Possibility Summit in Las Vegas—which, interestingly, Cooper was also attending. That’s what prompted Travis to send the photo of the two couples to his mom, and when Cooper arrived in Vegas with his food truck Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak, Donna greeted him warmly, saying “Travis told me you were going to be here,” People reports.
Donna added that she wished Travis could have joined them in Vegas for the event, but he was tied up finishing production on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, his new game show spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? that is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Just as Travis is busy with a new project, so is his girlfriend, who last Friday released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to much fanfare. Both Travis and Donna have reacted to it, with Travis reportedly having listened to tracks from the album early. “He is always in awe of her,” a source told People. (Apparently his favorite tracks were “Down Bad” and “LOML,” and surprisingly not “The Alchemy,” which is heavily laden with football references like touchdowns, trophies, “and even being the greatest in the league,” Page Six reports. Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and won his third Super Bowl with them earlier this year.) Mama Donna also reacted to The Tortured Poets Department, saying at the QVC event in Vegas that she listened to the entire album, and listened to it the morning it was released (last Friday, April 19). “I was just very impressed,” she said. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”
In Carmel-by-the-Sea, Page Six reports that Travis and Taylor were spotted eating at La Bicyclette Restaurant; their visit comes right on the heels of the new album’s release and the complicated feelings that must come with releasing your innermost thoughts into the world. “It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable,” a source speaking to Page Six said. “It’s her most complicated piece of art.”
She is so in love with Travis “she’s getting nervous about things going wrong—or that he’ll wind up thinking the fame is too much,” Page Six reports. The source told the outlet “She wants a happy ending with Travis. She is worried about jinxing things,” adding that she cares so much that “she is nervous something will mess things up.”
Though Travis seems comfortable with the limelight—certainly more comfortable than some of her exes (cough, Joe Alwyn)—Taylor has a level of fame that “can be daunting for anyone,” Page Six writes.
“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame,” the source said. “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that is stays like that.” They added that Taylor is hoping “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.”
Our fingers are crossed, too.
