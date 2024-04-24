Kim Kardashian "Has Moved On" From Taylor Swift Drama After 'thanK you aIMee' Release, Source Claims

She doesn't care, apparently.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
Kim Kardashian is apparently unbothered by Taylor Swift's new song "thanK you aIMee,' which it has been widely speculated is about the two women's years-long feud.

While Swift's lyrics appear to harbor some resentment towards the mysterious figure of "Aimee"—whom fans have read as a stand-in for Kardashian—the SKIMS founder is reportedly not riled by it all.

"Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee,'" the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago."

The source added, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

In the song, which appears on Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department, the popstar describes a high school bully of sorts, and sings, "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Despite claiming she left out "any real defining clues," the song's title capitalizes the letters KIM, which is the principal clue people are going off when speculating the track is about Kardashian.

The two women's feud culminated in 2016, when the reality star released an audio recording that aimed to prove that Swift had agreed to some—ahem—unflattering lyrics about her on Kanye West's album at the time, despite previously claiming that she hadn't known about them.

This incident led to Swift laying low for several months, then to her revenge album Reputation.

While it seemed that the feud had largely been quashed, Swift said in her December 2023 TIME interview, "Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me," meaning as a result of the Kardashian situation.

The business mogul has lost some 100,000 followers following the release of Swift's album.

