Emma Stone Has a Credit on Bestie Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poet's Department'

Taylor Swift has a history of tapping her famous friends to contribute to her music projects, and for the Tortured Poets Department, it's Emma Stone's turn for a collaboration. People reports that the two-time Oscar winner is credited on Swift's eleventh studio album, with the singer tapping Stone for the track "Florida!!!," which also features Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.

In a clip for iHeartRadio, Swift said of the track, “‘Florida!!!’ is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you." She added that she’s "always watching" Dateline and noticed how “people have these crimes that they commit, where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida.”

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift attend the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, on August 7, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011/WireImage)

"I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks: I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all," she continued. "So that was the jumping-off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? 'Florida!!!' "

It's not currently clear how Stone contributed to the track; a screenshot of the song's credits posted on X reads, "Oddities by Emily Jean Stone."

Stone and Swift's friendship can be traced all the way back to the late aughts, and the pals have supported each other's careers over the years, with the actress attending the singer's concerts (including the Eras Tour) and Swift popping up at Stone's movie premieres, most recently attending the Poor Things NYC premiere in December 2023.

While "Florida!!!" is Stone's first official credit, fans have long speculated that the Cruella star also served as inspiration for the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track "When Emma Falls In Love." (The track is rumored to be about Stone’s relationship with Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 to 2011, per People .)

Stone herself was asked about the rumored connection while appearing on the Graham Norton show in earlier this year. However, she kept coy on the subject, merely saying, "You have to ask her."