Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers on Social Media—Is Taylor Swift to Blame?

Correlation doesn't equal causation…but in this case, the evidence is pretty clear. Days after the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department and new song "thanK you aIMee," Kim Kardashian has lost 100,000 followers on Instagram and X, according to TMZ. And lest you think the drop isn't connected to Swift's thinly veiled diss track, note that Swifties are spamming Kim's content with comments about the song.
"Finally someone stood up to Aimee," one fan commented. Another wrote that Kim "should have just apologized" to Swift. And plenty of fans called for legendary "momager" Kris Jenner to intervene on her daughter's behalf.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
At the apex of the now-infamous feud in 2016, Kim released a recorded phone call between her then-husband, Kanye West, and Swift. During the call, Swift appeared to approve of West's "Famous" lyrics that mentioned her, though she later stated she didn't approve of him referring to her as "that b*tch."
What could have been chalked up to a simple misunderstanding turned into an all-out war. On the same day she released the recorded phone call, Kim tweeted a series of snake emojis, only for Swifties to reclaim the insult and spam Kim's comments section with snake emojis in return. Swift, too, incorporated the snake theme into her Reputation album and tour. (She even claimed her "career was taken away" after the leaked recordings, though the Reputation tour became the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history at the time.)
Still, Kim's tried to bury the hatchet since then, posting a TikTok video of her and her daughter North West dancing to Swift's hit "Shake It Off." But that only gave Swift more fodder—"thanK you aIMee" includes a line about Aimee's child singing one of her songs.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Rihanna Reveals Which of Her Past Outfits She Considers Her “Fashion Icks”
“I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that?’”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Bailey Opens Up About Having "Severe" Postpartum Depression
"It's to the point where it's really bad."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
While In Character Filming ‘Never Been Kissed,’ Drew Barrymore Was Told to Tone It Down Because “You’re Just Looking Too Unattractive”
The studio told Barrymore she’d gone too far with the “Grossie” when it came to Josie Geller.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
All the Easter Eggs and Name Drops on Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Explained
Digging through the fan theories so you don't have to.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Emma Stone Has a Credit on Bestie Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poet's Department'
Their decade-long friendship has been immortalized in Swift's discography for the second time.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Commissioned Stevie Nicks to Join 'The Tortured Poets Department'
This isn't the first time the two songwriters have collaborated.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Says 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is the End of Her “Fleeting and Fatalistic” Era
"This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up," she says.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Diss Kim Kardashian on 'The Tortured Poets Department?'
What is happening???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Appears to Slam Fans Who Criticized Her Matty Healy Fling on 'But Daddy I Love Him'
Whew.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think She Confirmed Joe Alwyn Cheated on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Others disagree.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Collab With Post Malone Is the First Single (and Music Video!) for 'The Tortured Poets Department'
"Fortnight" is the first time the longtime pals have worked together.
By Quinci LeGardye Published