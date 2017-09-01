Breaking News!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Being Nerdy on Vacation Is Everything

To dust off 2016's go-to hashtag, #relationshipgoals.

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently on vacation in Sardinia with hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, and they've reached new heights of nerdy cuteness thanks to a game called Math Off. Which basically involves shirtless men attempting to do math. It's completely wonderful, and kinda makes us feel like we're on vacation too even though, LOL, nope.

GUESS WHAT TIME IT IS ⏰➗✖️➕➖⏰ link in bio!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In case you can't tell, Chrissy and John are having a great time, and their photos are next-level FOMO inducing:

Here's John Being Confused by a Life Vest

U CAN GET IT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And Perching Atop a Rock in His Swim Trunks

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Here's Chrissy Diving with a Noodle

I have to swim with noodles

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here's Everyone Being Extra

3 a m i g o s 🏝🏊🏼💦

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on

By Which We Mean Extra Fabulous

c o u p l e s r e t r e a t ☀️🛥🕶

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on

Extra Exra

corsica! @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Here's Chrissy Pretending to Wear Heels

And Finally, More Noodle Hijinks

Noods!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

