Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Being Nerdy on Vacation Is Everything

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently on vacation in Sardinia with hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, and they've reached new heights of nerdy cuteness thanks to a game called Math Off. Which basically involves shirtless men attempting to do math. It's completely wonderful, and kinda makes us feel like we're on vacation too even though, LOL, nope.

GUESS WHAT TIME IT IS ⏰➗✖️➕➖⏰ link in bio!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

In case you can't tell, Chrissy and John are having a great time, and their photos are next-level FOMO inducing:

Here's John Being Confused by a Life Vest

U CAN GET IT A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

And Perching Atop a Rock in His Swim Trunks

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Here's Chrissy Diving with a Noodle

I have to swim with noodles A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Here's Everyone Being Extra

3 a m i g o s 🏝🏊🏼💦 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

By Which We Mean Extra Fabulous

c o u p l e s r e t r e a t ☀️🛥🕶 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Extra Exra

corsica! @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Here's Chrissy Pretending to Wear Heels

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

And Finally, More Noodle Hijinks

Noods!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

