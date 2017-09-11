The Real Reason Kylie Jenner Got Lip Injections Is So Sad

It's fair to say that Kylie Jenner is famous for her plumped-up pout—which is the result of lip injections and over-lining. And while the reality star has been open about the insecurity she has over her naturally thinner lips, she revealed the real reason she changed her look: because a boy judged her kissing skills. Ugh x 1,000.

"I took that really hard," Kylie explained during her show Life of Kylie. "Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

This isn't actually the first time Kylie's told this story—back in October 2016, she said she felt like no one wanted to kiss her:

"This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser,'" she recalled. "'I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing.' It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me."

This is sad/teenage boys can be the worst, but as a reminder: Kylie is beautiful with injections and without.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.