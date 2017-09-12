Fans Got Ahold of Footage of Selena Gomez Kissing Her Costar On the Set of the New Woody Allen Movie
Don't look, Abel!
Selena Gomez was spotted kissing a new guy this week, but don't panic, Abelena shippers: It was just her job.
Pictures and videos of Selena making out with her costar, Timothée Chalamet, on the set of Woody Allen's still-untitled upcoming film surfaced this week.
Fan accounts got ahold of video of the smooch because of course they did.
The kiss seen 'round Instagram went down on September 11 in New York City and no, there's no word yet about if Abel was on set for the scene.
