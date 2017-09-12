The "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Director Reveals Who the *True* Taylor Is

The Old Taylor is dead and the New Taylor is ready for it, but what about the real Taylor? If there's one thing her frequent collaborator, Joseph Kahn (who has directed several of her videos, including "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Look What You Made Me Do"), loves more than working with Taylor Swift, it's publicly commenting on Taylor Swift. So naturally, he's happy to tell us all about the true Taylor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Her imaging may be changing depending on what the thematics of the art is that she's producing [but] the person remains the same, there's a core person there that's really a fantastic human being," he told Variety in a new interview.

Most Popular

So the Old Taylor is dead, but the Core Taylor is intact. Got it. Anything else, Joseph?

Of course there's more! Joseph has heard Reputation in its entirety and he has thoughts.

"What she does is magical. It's always impressive to me every single time. I'll just say that the album is a monster."

The rest of us commoners will have to wait until November 10 to hear the "monster" album.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.