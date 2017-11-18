Fans Want 'Fantastic Beasts 2' to Replace Johnny Depp With Colin Farrell

This week, we got our first glimpse of the cast of the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and fans aren't happy. If you enjoyed watching Colin Farrell in the first movie, then you're definitely not alone. I, for one, was super disappointed when Grindelwald showed his true face at the end of Fantastic Beasts as being none other than Johnny Depp, with Farrell vanishing for good.
As I make a habit of never knowingly watching a Depp movie, I can't in good conscience see Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is due in theaters on November 16, 2018. And apparently, many other viewers share this rage, and are calling on the filmmakers, and J.K. Rowling, to replace Depp with Farrell for good. Here are some of the best responses so far.
In 2017, following revelations of sexual assault and misconduct against Hollywood stars and producers such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the world is less prepared to forgive and forget. Instead, people everywhere are striving to hold abusers accountable, which is why Depp's casting feels so ill-timed, following his less than amicable divorce from Amber Heard.
As Mashable reports, "There was a time when an abuser would helm a film franchise and after some angry tweets it would go away. This is not that time." While it seems unlikely that Depp will be recast at this point, we should all hope that J.K. Rowling is listening to her diehard Potter fans.