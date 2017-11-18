Fans Want 'Fantastic Beasts 2' to Replace Johnny Depp With Colin Farrell

This week, we got our first glimpse of the cast of the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and fans aren't happy. If you enjoyed watching Colin Farrell in the first movie, then you're definitely not alone. I, for one, was super disappointed when Grindelwald showed his true face at the end of Fantastic Beasts as being none other than Johnny Depp, with Farrell vanishing for good.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

As I make a habit of never knowingly watching a Depp movie, I can't in good conscience see Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is due in theaters on November 16, 2018. And apparently, many other viewers share this rage, and are calling on the filmmakers, and J.K. Rowling, to replace Depp with Farrell for good. Here are some of the best responses so far.

1. If Ridley Scott can reshoot a movie in a month...

If Ridley Scott can fire Kevin Spacey, after filming an entire movie with him and voluntarily reshooting it a month before release, then y'all can do the same thing w Johnny Depp bc you still have a year to go #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/yaK93VMgc1 — manda saw JL and is an even bigger batshill 🦇 (@amxndasantino) November 16, 2017

2. No-one will be upset. Like, at all.

Hi Warner Bros and anyone else involved. It’s not too late to just recast Johnny Depp in #FantasticBeasts he was barely in the first one. No one will be upset — Lex Whyte (@Lexwhyte) November 9, 2017

3. 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' is an apt title.

#FantasticBeasts : The Crimes of Johnny Depp. — Teebo Claudel (@Republ33k) November 16, 2017

4. It's fixed.

dw guys I fixed the crimes of grindelwald line up #fantasticbeasts pic.twitter.com/d9s5SSsQZn — adam where? (@adamlewisware) November 16, 2017

5. Call Christopher Plummer!

It's not too late to call Christopher Plummer, WB. #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/sjWPtgjGHW — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) November 16, 2017

6. We want Colin and we want him now.

7. Is Jeff Goldblum available?

I was curious what Jeff Goldblum would look like as Grindelwald so I made this and I kinda love it. #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/28BswYpnyj — Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) November 16, 2017

8. It's no joke.

I'm not being funny but.. COLIN JAMES FARRELL #FantasticBeasts — Kelsey | OJ&RM ♡ (@FunGh0ulz) November 18, 2017

9. Just general disappointment.

This is exactly how I felt when I got to the end of #FantasticBeasts. So disappointed 😔 https://t.co/JsWJMkJSCq — Kris Heuser (@KrisHeuser) November 18, 2017

10. Let's not ruin something so magical, okay?

11. Is this really still happening?

nobody gave this a second thought, huh — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 16, 2017

In 2017, following revelations of sexual assault and misconduct against Hollywood stars and producers such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the world is less prepared to forgive and forget. Instead, people everywhere are striving to hold abusers accountable, which is why Depp's casting feels so ill-timed, following his less than amicable divorce from Amber Heard.

As Mashable reports, "There was a time when an abuser would helm a film franchise and after some angry tweets it would go away. This is not that time." While it seems unlikely that Depp will be recast at this point, we should all hope that J.K. Rowling is listening to her diehard Potter fans.