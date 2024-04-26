Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Discussed Marriage, Source Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland have talked about getting married, according to one source.

"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," the insider told People.

The two Spider-Man actors have been dating since at least 2021, though some fans think they might have gotten together circa 2017.

Since then, they have weathered many an engagement rumor—like when Z showed off a diamond ring on *that* finger back in December 2021 and fans lost their damn minds.

Then in the fall of 2023, engagement rumors began swirling around again after Zendaya shared a selfie with yet another shiny ring.

However, Z was quick to shut those rumors down by telling her followers, "I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zendaya / Instagram)

The other flavor of rumors Zendaya and her man have found themselves fending off? Breakup theories. After the latest round of these, Holland told TMZ that the two of them were "absolutely not" broken up.

One of the reasons fans spend so much time coming up with theories about the actors' relationship is that they're pretty private about it—leaving zealous fans to fill in the blanks.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," People's source added.

"Both are private," they continued, and fame "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

As for marriage, don't hold your breath for a wedding any time soon, because these two are hot right now. "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," the source added.

Zendaya is currently promoting her film Challengers, while Holland is preparing to star in Romeo and Juliet in London, where he got his start in Billy Elliot circa 2008.