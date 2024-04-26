Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Discussed Marriage, Source Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland have talked about getting married, according to one source.
"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," the insider told People.
The two Spider-Man actors have been dating since at least 2021, though some fans think they might have gotten together circa 2017.
Since then, they have weathered many an engagement rumor—like when Z showed off a diamond ring on *that* finger back in December 2021 and fans lost their damn minds.
Then in the fall of 2023, engagement rumors began swirling around again after Zendaya shared a selfie with yet another shiny ring.
However, Z was quick to shut those rumors down by telling her followers, "I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys, seriously."
The other flavor of rumors Zendaya and her man have found themselves fending off? Breakup theories. After the latest round of these, Holland told TMZ that the two of them were "absolutely not" broken up.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
One of the reasons fans spend so much time coming up with theories about the actors' relationship is that they're pretty private about it—leaving zealous fans to fill in the blanks.
"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," People's source added.
"Both are private," they continued, and fame "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."
As for marriage, don't hold your breath for a wedding any time soon, because these two are hot right now. "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," the source added.
Zendaya is currently promoting her film Challengers, while Holland is preparing to star in Romeo and Juliet in London, where he got his start in Billy Elliot circa 2008.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Told Princess Charlotte's Favorite Joke, And I'm Cackling
Help, I have the sense of humor of an 8-year-old.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Benny Blanco Says He Had a 'Clueless' Moment Realizing He Was in Love With Selena Gomez
The reference! The sweetness!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chrissy Teigen Went Instagram-Official With Meghan Markle's Jam
A GRID post, y'all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Experiences at the Met Gala Have Been “Exciting”—But Also “Terrifying” and “Daunting”
After a five year hiatus, Zendaya will return to the Met this year as a co-chair of the event.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Thinks It’s “Very Odd” That People Are So Interested in Her Onscreen Kissing Scenes
“If there was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t ask that question.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Says She Might Just "Go Away for a While" During 'Euphoria' Hiatus
Rest is best!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Want to Know Zendaya? Noon Coleman Has You Covered
While the actress is famously private, her dog—or, at least, the mysterious figure behind @nooncolemann—has all the receipts. ‘Marie Claire’ investigates.
By Lucia Tonelli Published
-
Here’s How to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket, According to Zendaya and Tom Holland
Unfortunately, the rest of us might not be able to use this tactic.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Says She Feels “So Lucky” to Have the Support of Loved Ones Like Boyfriend Tom Holland
She premiered her new film, ‘Challengers,’ in L.A. last night as she continues her global press tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Fierce Red Carpet Persona Doesn't Reflect Who She Really Is at Her Core
She treats celebrity like a part she’d play in a film or television project.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya on Growing Up Too Fast as a Child Star: "I Wish I Went to School"
Z became famous at age 14.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published