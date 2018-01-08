Today's Top Stories
Princess Charlotte Is Beyond Adorable on Her First Day of Nursery School

The Duchess herself snapped the pics. 😍

Getty
Jan 8, 2018

Princess Charlotte's first-day-of-school photo is here! Kensington Palace just upgraded your Monday morning by sharing highly adorable photos of the two-year-old before her first day of nursery school. The pictures were taken by none other than the toddler's mom herself, the Duchess of Cambridge. Does it get anymore delightful than this? Just look at the scarf! The shoes!

Getty
Getty

Princess Charlotte will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School, a female-run preschool located at the Holy Trinity Church in London. She won't be following in the footsteps of her four-year-old brother Prince George, who attended Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, England.

