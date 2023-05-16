We Finally Know Where the Earthshot Prize 2023 Will Take Place

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize initiative a couple of years ago in an effort to champion innovative environmental solutions.

Since then, the star-studded awards ceremony has been held in London in 2021, and in Boston in 2022.

Now, after months of suspense, we finally know the Earthshot Prize is headed to Southeast Asia this year.

"The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there and need to be scaled," the Prince of Wales said in a statement.

"After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is traveling to Singapore where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

The ceremony will take place on Nov. 7, 2023, and means that Prince William and Princess Kate are more than likely to be in the country for at least a few days prior to the big event: They of course lived in London at the time of the 2021 Earthshot, but they spent several days in Boston last December, participating in Earthshot-related events as well as immersing themselves in the local culture by attending a basketball game, for instance.

For royal watchers, this trip to Singapore could be another exciting one, since the Waleses don't travel abroad too often. But of course, this is another great move from a senior royal towards helping the environment.

In November, the Earthshot Prize will announce its five winners, all of whom will have proposed a ground-breaking solution for reversing climate change and creating a healthier planet.