British Royal Lady Gabriella Windsor's Husband Has Died at 45

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, has tragically died at just 45 years old.
Kingston was a director at the London-based private equity firm Devonport Capital. He married Lady Gabriella, 42, in 2019. His widow is a second cousin to King Charles III, a second cousin twice removed to Princes William and Harry, and the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. She works as a writer for various newspapers and magazines.
A statement released by Kingston's family read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing" (via Hello!).
The 45-year-old was found dead in the English county of Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with local police giving the following statement: "We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Following Kingston's passing, a spokesperson for the Palace stated: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
Royal reporter Rebecca English called this "unbearably sad news."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
