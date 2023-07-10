Prince William Isn't "A Workaholic Like His Father," Royal Expert Claims

Prince William works on many important causes, such as helping the environment and ending homelessness, but he also knows when to stop, rest, and take care of his family.
For royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales has managed to strike the perfect work/life balance over the years, which she says is quite the contrast to King Charles, who finds it hard to stop working.
"With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is," Bond commented to OK!.
"However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can.
"He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad is with a house full of fun and laughter. And, in his royal role, he is coming up with new ideas, new ways of working to make sure that the monarchy stays relevant and moves with the times."
As you know, William and his wife Princess Kate share three children, Prince George, who turns 10 in a matter of days, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Both parents do their best to be present for their kids, for example by dropping them off at school and picking them up themselves every day that they can.
Their hands-on parenting style is also heavily influenced by Kate's work on early childhood development, which brings her to meet a range of parenting experts, from whom she undoubtedly gleans a whole lot of wisdom to apply in her own home.
Of course, though, any observer can tell that Kate is also a natural when it comes to interacting with children, and is often seen asking them about their interests, joking around with them, and giving them big hugs.
