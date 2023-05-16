Prince William Not Expected to Invite Prince Harry to His Coronation, Friend Claims

Princes William and Harry once seemed to have a very close bond—at least when it came to their public appearances.
But since the Duke of Sussex left royal life for California, things have gone from bad to worse for the two princes, especially in the aftermath of Prince Harry's many revelatory media projects.
Things are so bad, in fact, that one anonymous friend of Prince William's claims that the current Prince of Wales may not even invite his younger brother to his own Coronation when the time comes for him to succeed to King Charles.
"It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account," the friend told The Daily Beast. "Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation."
Meanwhile, King Charles has shown himself to be more forgiving of Prince Harry's recent revelations, but their father-son relationship isn't smooth either.
"The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the King is gone for now," a friend of the King and Queen told The Daily Beast.
"Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard. But now the Coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being King, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama."
Prince Harry's memoir Spare was especially controversial, and served to drive a further wedge between him and the rest of his family.
In the book, the duke made shock revelations about many senior royals, including calling William his "archnemesis" and claiming that William and Kate had approved of his infamous Nazi costume back in 2005.
While Harry attended Charles' Coronation (without Meghan Markle), he stayed for a very short amount of time and kept his family interactions at a minimum—so a reconciliation wasn't on the agenda.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
We Finally Know Where the Earthshot Prize 2023 Will Take Place
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Martha Stewart Just Became the Oldest 'Sports Illustrated' Cover Star at 81
Yes, Martha!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Matty Healy Confirmed to Fans He's Dating Taylor Swift, And Hung Out With Her Dad During an Eras Tour Date
The evidence is stacking up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Finally Know Where the Earthshot Prize 2023 Will Take Place
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Seen Skipping Happily With Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in Behind-the-Scenes Footage
This is too cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Blames 'Daily Mirror' Publishers for Chelsy Davy Breakup in Court Documents
The court case began this week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tabloid Stories About Prince Harry Came From Members of the Royal Family, 'Daily Mirror' Publisher Claims
These claims could corroborate previous statements from Harry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Hugged a Little Girl Who Burst Into Tears During Windsor Walkabout, And Told Her Mom to Get Her an Ice Cream
So cute!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's How Princess Kate Kept an Eye on Prince Louis During the Coronation, According to a Body Language Expert
Smart.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Was Filmed Eating a S'more So Delicious It Literally Made Him "Weak at the Knees"
Oh, Louis.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Coronation Attendance Marked the "Return of the Joker Prince," Body Language Expert Says
He showcased his sense of humor, and it landed.
By Iris Goldsztajn