George, Charlotte and Louis Will Be Laden With Gifts as Prince William Returns From New York

It's well known that Prince William and Princess Kate do their best to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as normal a life as possible.
With that in mind, it's practically impossible for either of the royal parents to go anywhere without being handed a meaningful trinket or other for their children—and that was certainly true on Prince William's quick trip to New York City this week.
While there, the Prince of Wales visited a historic FDNY firehouse, and was handed a whole bunch of cool stuff for the kids, who are 10, 8, and 5 respectively.
According to People, William was given little rubber fire trucks, plus a ton of firehouse merch, including pens, notebooks and t-shirts, which I can picture the kids just loving.
ALSO, while meeting members of the public outside the firehouse, William was handed a classic tourist item: three "I <3 NY" t-shirts in children's sizes.
Sharing the moment on Twitter, reporter Carly Ledbetter wrote, "Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an 'I <3 NY' shirt, and also said he would 'one day' love to being the kids"
She later amended, "*bring the kids (thank you autocorrect!) Also turns out he was given *three* I <3 NY shirts—one for each of the kids!"
Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an “I ❤️ NY” shirt, and also said he would “one day” love to being the kids pic.twitter.com/a6RCxE4jzkSeptember 19, 2023
It's far from the first time William has been given thoughtful gifts for his children. For example, on a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh last year, the prince was given three burgundy soccer jerseys, personalized with each of his children's names and ages at the time. Heartwarming stuff!
