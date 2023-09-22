George, Charlotte and Louis Will Be Laden With Gifts as Prince William Returns From New York

He was handed so many souvenirs for the little ones.

Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Billion Oyster Project at Governors Island on September 18, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

It's well known that Prince William and Princess Kate do their best to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as normal a life as possible.

With that in mind, it's practically impossible for either of the royal parents to go anywhere without being handed a meaningful trinket or other for their children—and that was certainly true on Prince William's quick trip to New York City this week.

While there, the Prince of Wales visited a historic FDNY firehouse, and was handed a whole bunch of cool stuff for the kids, who are 10, 8, and 5 respectively.

According to People, William was given little rubber fire trucks, plus a ton of firehouse merch, including pens, notebooks and t-shirts, which I can picture the kids just loving.

ALSO, while meeting members of the public outside the firehouse, William was handed a classic tourist item: three "I <3 NY" t-shirts in children's sizes.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, reporter Carly Ledbetter wrote, "Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an 'I <3 NY' shirt, and also said he would 'one day' love to being the kids"

She later amended, "*bring the kids (thank you autocorrect!) Also turns out he was given *three* I <3 NY shirts—one for each of the kids!"

It's far from the first time William has been given thoughtful gifts for his children. For example, on a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh last year, the prince was given three burgundy soccer jerseys, personalized with each of his children's names and ages at the time. Heartwarming stuff!

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

