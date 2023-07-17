Prince William Makes Sure to "Treat George and Charlotte as Equals," Body Language Expert Says

This past weekend brought with it yet another public appearance of Their Royal Highnesses Prince George, 10 on July 22, and Princess Charlotte, 8, when they attended the Wimbledon tennis final with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate.

For royal commentators, this appearance provided a great opportunity to observe the royal children's sweet family relationships. (Sadly, Prince Louis, 5, had to stay home since he's still a bit too young to attend the tennis.)

Body language expert Judi James took the opportunity to take a wider lens to the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children in general. She explained that, despite George's future as an heir to the throne, William takes great care not to treat him differently from Charlotte.

"William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir, who he mentors for the role and who he is increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with, but he has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals," James told Express about the royal's parenting style.

In particular, the expert took a look at one salient example of this, when William brought George and Charlotte with him to kick off a half-marathon in Sandringham in 2021 on what was both Father's Day and his 39th birthday. She felt this showed that William was making every effort to include both children in as much as possible.

All in all, early childhood development is very important to both Wales parents, and their philosophy informs how they bring up their three children—and so far, they all seem to be thriving. You love to see it.