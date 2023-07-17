Prince William Makes Sure to "Treat George and Charlotte as Equals," Body Language Expert Says

This past weekend brought with it yet another public appearance of Their Royal Highnesses Prince George, 10 on July 22, and Princess Charlotte, 8, when they attended the Wimbledon tennis final with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate.
For royal commentators, this appearance provided a great opportunity to observe the royal children's sweet family relationships. (Sadly, Prince Louis, 5, had to stay home since he's still a bit too young to attend the tennis.)
Body language expert Judi James took the opportunity to take a wider lens to the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children in general. She explained that, despite George's future as an heir to the throne, William takes great care not to treat him differently from Charlotte.
"William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir, who he mentors for the role and who he is increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with, but he has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals," James told Express about the royal's parenting style.
In particular, the expert took a look at one salient example of this, when William brought George and Charlotte with him to kick off a half-marathon in Sandringham in 2021 on what was both Father's Day and his 39th birthday. She felt this showed that William was making every effort to include both children in as much as possible.
All in all, early childhood development is very important to both Wales parents, and their philosophy informs how they bring up their three children—and so far, they all seem to be thriving. You love to see it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Best-in-Class Dyson Airwrap—Which Never Goes On Sale—Is Discounted at Nordstrom Right Now
The Marie Claire team is obsessed with the never-goes-on-sale hair tool.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
People Are Obsessed With Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi's "Unexpected, Wholesome" Wimbledon Hangout
Me too!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Was Not Happy About TikTok's "Rude" Answer to the Question "Why Am I Single?"
I wouldn't be thrilled either.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Isn't "A Workaholic Like His Father," Royal Expert Claims
He's got more of a work-life balance.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's New "Signature" Gesture? The Stealthy "Bum Pat" to Prince William
Love this for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says His "Spirit Is Renewed" as He Attends the Warrior Games for Wounded Service Members in San Diego
The Games inspired his Invictus concept.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Not Expected to Invite Prince Harry to His Coronation, Friend Claims
That doesn't sound good.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Finally Know Where the Earthshot Prize 2023 Will Take Place
Let's go!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Seen Skipping Happily With Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in Behind-the-Scenes Footage
This is too cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Blames 'Daily Mirror' Publishers for Chelsy Davy Breakup in Court Documents
The court case began this week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tabloid Stories About Prince Harry Came From Members of the Royal Family, 'Daily Mirror' Publisher Claims
These claims could corroborate previous statements from Harry.
By Iris Goldsztajn