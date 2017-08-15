#Adulting: 30 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women
No, "Here Comes Santa Claus" does not make the cut.
Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax.
1. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson
2. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith
3. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka
4. "Peace" - Norah Jones
5. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile
6. "River" - Sarah McLachlan
7. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith
8. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes
9. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps
10. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'
11. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait
12. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn
13. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson
14. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik
15. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas
16. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny
17. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley
18. "River" - Joni Mitchell
19. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon
20. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World
21. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him
22. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith
23. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5
24. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens
25. "What Are You Doing New Years" - The Head and the Heart
26. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa
27. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars
28. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar
29. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie
30. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone
