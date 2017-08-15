Breaking News!

#Adulting: 30 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women

No, "Here Comes Santa Claus" does not make the cut.

Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax.

1. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson

2. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith

3. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka

4. "Peace" - Norah Jones

5. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile

6. "River" - Sarah McLachlan

7. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith

8. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes

9. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps

10. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'

11. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait

12. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn

13. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson

14. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik

15. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas

16. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny

17. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley

18. "River" - Joni Mitchell

19. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon

20. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World

21. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him

22. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith

23. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5

24. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens

25. "What Are You Doing New Years" - The Head and the Heart

26. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa

27. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars

28. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar

29. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie

30. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone

