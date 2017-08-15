Adulting: 30 Modern Christmas Songs for Grown Women

Now that we've eaten our body weight in stuffing, it's time to heat up the cocoa and enjoy holiday tunes 24/7. But if you're looking for something a little more grown-up than the Christmas songs of yore (you know, kids singing/aggressive jingle bells/the works), we've got you covered. Hit play and relax.

1. "Winter Song" - Sara Bareilles feat. Ingrid Michaelson

2. "Santa Will Find You" - Mindy Smith

3. "All My Bells Are Ringing" - Lenka

4. "Peace" - Norah Jones

5. "The Heartache Can Wait" - Brandi Carlile

6. "River" - Sarah McLachlan

7. "Silver Bells" - Alice Smith

8. "White Winter Hymnal" - Fleet Foxes

9. "Hoping For Snow" - The Vamps

10. "Space Christmas" - Allo Darlin'

11. "Mistletoe" - Colbie Callait

12. "Silent Night" - Priscilla Ahn

13. "In the Morning" - Jack Johnson

14. "Winter Wonderland" - Kate Havnevik

15. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" - Bahamas

16. "The Christmas Song" - Catherine Feeny

17. "Auld Lang Syne" - The Hotel Cafe Medley

18. "River" - Joni Mitchell

19. "Happy XMas (War is Over)" - John Lennon

20. "Last Christmas" - Jimmy Eat World

21. "The Christmas Waltz" - She & Him

22. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Sam Smith

23. "Happy Christmas (War is Over)" - Maroon 5

24. "Joy to the World" - Sufjan Stevens

25. "What Are You Doing New Years" - The Head and the Heart

26. "All I Want for Christmas" - Matt Costa

27. "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" - The Civil Wars

28. "Oh! What a Christmas" - El Perro del Mar

29. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Death Cab for Cutie

30. "Fallen Snow" - Au Revoir Simone

