These Are the 10 Funniest Movies of 2017

If you desperately need a reason to laugh, hello, and welcome to the funniest movies of 2017. Now, please keep in mind that many of these movies are not technically "comedies." In fact, some of them are dramas. But all of the below have one thing in common: they inspired us to actually crack a smile and—in some extreme cases—become the human version of this little dude: 😂 .

'Baby Driver'

Baby Driver is so much fun . And while it's not necessarily non-stop capitalized LOLs, it's definitely non-stop lowercase lols, complete with "this movie is completely badass" vibes. And speaking of Baby Driver, please head over this way for our exclusive interview with director Edgar Wright, who broke down the movie's easter eggs.

'The Big Sick'

If you like your comedy with a side of heart-warming feels and poignant cultural commentary, please look no further than The Big Sick, about a comedian who falls in love with a heckler. Their backgrounds could not be more different, which is relatable to anyone in a mixed race relationship (*waves hi*).

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

One of the things that makes Guardians such a great superhero franchise is its sense of humor—which is full of self-deprecation and sarcasm. It's not like you're going to watch this movie and laugh your way through it, but you'll at least have some moments of "ha ha, Groot," and "lolololol Chris Pratt."

'The Lego Batman Movie'

Did you write The Lego Batman Movie off as kids-only? Biggest mistake ever. This movie—nay FILM—is a witty feat of hilarity, full of dry humor and moments of comedy gold. Basically, if you like Will Arnett in Arrested Development, you will like this.

'Girls Trip'