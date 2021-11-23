MAC Cosmetics Black Friday Sale Is One You Don’t Want To Miss

Makeup lovers can rejoice this Black Friday with huge savings from MAC Cosmetics. The brand, known for its ultra-inclusive shade range and highly pigmented lipsticks, has an exclusive Black Friday offer you don’t want to miss.

When Is MAC’s Black Friday Sale?

MAC has gone above and beyond to provide savings not only for Black Friday, but also four additional days (including Cyber Monday.) The sale officially starts on November 25 and ends on November 30. That means you have five days to shop the brand's highly-coveted products before it’s too late. (It's the perfect time to purchase those last minute holiday gifts or treat yourself to the eyeliner of your dreams, btw.)

How Much Is MAC’s Black Friday Sale?

Are you ready for this? Shoppers will receive 40% off face and foundation products and 30% off other products sitewide. So, essentially everything at MAC Cosmetics is at least 30% off–yes, you read that right.

Not sure what you’re looking for during MAC’s Black Friday sale? Not to worry, we’ve gathered some of our favorite products to help you narrow it down.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 $35.00 at MAC Cosmetics You can’t go wrong with MAC’s cult-favorite Studio Fix foundation. With over 5,000 reviews, shoppers can’t get enough of this lightweight, buildable foundation. Available in 63 shades (I know), this foundation provides a matte finish and offers 24-hour wear so it will stay on the entire day. Plus, it contains SPF 15 so your skin will be protected from the sun without adding an additional layer of sunscreen.

Retro Matte Lipstick - Ruby Woo $19.00 at MAC Cosmetics You’ve likely seen MAC’s Ruby Woo red lipstick floating around Instagram, and it’s for a good reason. This long-wearing, matte lipstick seamlessly glides on the lips and leaves users with a stunning blue-red color. Did you know this is the lipstick that made MAC famous?

Extra Dimension Skin Finish $37.00 at MAC Cosmetics Add some dimension to those cheekbones with MAC’s best-selling highlighter. Its liquid-powder formula easily blends into the skin for a smooth, radiant finish. Plus, it's designed to last up to 10 hours, so bask in the luminous glow nearly all day without having to reapply.

Dazzleshadow Liquid $23 at MAC Cosmetics Can’t seem to get enough shine? Snag one of MAC’s glitter liquid eyeshadows and simply apply to the eyelid with the thin applicator. Available in nine shades from rose gold to holographic blue, this shadow provides a pigmented finish without the heaviness that commonly accompanies with glitter shadows.