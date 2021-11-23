Diptyque's Limited-Edition Black Friday Baies Candle Is Back

Attention candle hoarders: Beloved Parisian candle brand Diptyque, which remains at the top of the list of the best luxury candles out there, is releasing its annual limited-edition Black Friday Baies candle from November 26 to 29. The candle is wrapped in a gorgeous geometric black, white, and gold holiday packaging and will be exclusively available on diptyqueparis.com for three days only.

2021 Black Friday Black Baies Candle $74 at Diptyque

As if the candle's dreamy scent and beautiful exterior wasn't enough, Diptyque plans to donate 15 percent of the bestselling candle's sales to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity of Response Fund for the second year in a row.

The candle retails for $74 (the brand isn't having a Black Friday sale), but don't let the price discourage you. Every Diptyque owner knows that the candles are more than just incredible-smelling scents—they also make for excellent home decor and storage for knick-knacks later on. Even Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand. Last September, Diptyque's candles were spotted in her home while she filmed a surprise "good luck" message for one of the finalists on the America's Got Talent finale.

Shop Diptyque's Black Friday candle here, then find more of our favorite Diptyque scents, below.