Diptyque's Limited-Edition Black Friday Baies Candle Is Back

Attention candle hoarders: Beloved Parisian candle brand Diptyque, which remains at the top of the list of the best luxury candles out there, is releasing its annual limited-edition Black Friday Baies candle from November 26 to 29. The candle is wrapped in a gorgeous geometric black, white, and gold holiday packaging and will be exclusively available on diptyqueparis.com for three days only. 

As if the candle's dreamy scent and beautiful exterior wasn't enough, Diptyque plans to donate 15 percent of the bestselling candle's sales to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity of Response Fund for the second year in a row.

The candle retails for $74 (the brand isn't having a Black Friday sale), but don't let the price discourage you. Every Diptyque owner knows that the candles are more than just incredible-smelling scents—they also make for excellent home decor and storage for knick-knacks later on. Even Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand. Last September, Diptyque's candles were spotted in her home while she filmed a surprise "good luck" message for one of the finalists on the America's Got Talent finale

Shop Diptyque's Black Friday candle here, then find more of our favorite Diptyque scents, below.

