Diptyque's Limited-Edition Black Friday Baies Candle Is Back
Everyone's favorite candle brand is releasing its special candle for three days only!
Attention candle hoarders: Beloved Parisian candle brand Diptyque, which remains at the top of the list of the best luxury candles out there, is releasing its annual limited-edition Black Friday Baies candle from November 26 to 29. The candle is wrapped in a gorgeous geometric black, white, and gold holiday packaging and will be exclusively available on diptyqueparis.com for three days only.
As if the candle's dreamy scent and beautiful exterior wasn't enough, Diptyque plans to donate 15 percent of the bestselling candle's sales to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity of Response Fund for the second year in a row.
The candle retails for $74 (the brand isn't having a Black Friday sale), but don't let the price discourage you. Every Diptyque owner knows that the candles are more than just incredible-smelling scents—they also make for excellent home decor and storage for knick-knacks later on. Even Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand. Last September, Diptyque's candles were spotted in her home while she filmed a surprise "good luck" message for one of the finalists on the America's Got Talent finale.
Shop Diptyque's Black Friday candle here, then find more of our favorite Diptyque scents, below.
-
Benefit's Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Is On Sale For Just $10 at Ulta Right Now
Time to stock up.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The Best Shoe Deals of Black Friday 2021
The early bird gets the worm.
By Sara Holzman •
-
At-Home Dermaplaning: An Esthetician's Guide
Shaving your face for better skin? Yes, really. Here's how to pull it off.
By Chelsea Hall •
-
51 Virtual Gifts and Gift Ideas for When You Can't Be There IRL
Show someone how much they mean to you (without leaving your couch).
By Bianca Rodriguez •
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you've been waiting for the right time to take the plunge—it's now.
By Kayleigh Roberts •
-
28 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Tech Deals to Shop Right Now
Why, yes, I do need a new pair of noise-canceling headphones!
By Kayleigh Roberts •
-
Nordstrom Is Having a Low-Key Amazing Home Sale Right Now
Why yes, I do need another throw blanket.
By Kelsey Mulvey •
-
The Best Board Games for Adults for Your Next Night In
You'll never be bored again.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
21 Coffee Table Decor Ideas For Your First Adult Apartment
Step away from the coasters.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 23 Best Bath Towels for Turning Your Bathroom Into a Spa
You might even forget you're still in a studio apartment.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 50 Best Gifts for Women You Can Buy on Amazon
Consider Amazon your one-stop-shop this year.
By Marina Liao •