Dyson Hair Tools Are Already on Super Sale for Black Friday

I’m not one to be coy about my love for Dyson. I have virtually every offering from the brand: The Supersonic Hair Dryer, The Airwrap, The Airstraight, and of course, every attachment in the brand’s orbit. That in mind, I can say with the utmost confidence that splurging on Dyson’s hair offerings is well worth the money. Discounts, of any substantial amount at least, are hard to come by in the Dyson world, but the brand’s biggest sale of the year, aka Black Friday, is on the horizon.

While Black Friday officially kicks off at midnight on Friday, November 24, there are a handful of early access deals that are already hitting major retailers—Dyson being one of them. As the big day approaches, you’ll see discounts across sites like Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, and Amazon. Which hot tool do you choose, though? That’s a big decision.

The Options

Dyson Supersonic Origin: Dyson recently released the Origin, their most affordable, no-fuss tool to date. It keeps heat to a minimum, but thanks to top-of-line technology, still dries hair in a fraction of the time, imparts incredible shine, and decreases frizz and flyaways. It’s a great option for all hair types and will without a doubt leave your hair in a healthier state.

Dyson Airwrap: There’s the regular Airwrap, the extra-long Airwrap, and a handful of varying attachments for a wide range of hair types. Perhaps the most viral of Dyson’s offerings, the Airwrap is perfect for drying and foolproof styling—you can give yourself a DIY blowout, sleek finish, or even a curl. I use the round brush attachment most frequently, but the best attachment for you really depends on the look you’re going for. Read all about the Airwrap, here.

Dyson Corrale: As far as cordless hair straighteners go, the Corrale is the best one out there. It consistently regulates the plates’ temperature (it does a check 100 times per second to be exact), so every section of hair gets the same TLC. You’re left with shiny, sleek hair and half the breakage. It’s great for travel and on the go styling, and works across all hair types.

Dyson Airstrait: The newest addition to Dyson’s hair assortment, the Airstrait is a good option for all your quick, rough dry needs. It uses controlled airflow to dry hair in a straight-ish manner, taking it from wet to dry in three passes. The key here is to go slow. It will work on all hair types, but you will want to go over it with a straightening iron if you’re looking for a super sleek finish.

You have a few days to think your purchase over, but if you’re looking to scoop up a deal ASAP, shop the amazing $100 off discounts below, and stay tuned for more Dyson discounts—we’ll be keeping you in the loop in real time.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Was $400, Now $300 at Dyson $299.99 at Amazon $429.99 at Gilt The first Dyson sale to hit the scene comes by way of the Dyson Supersonic, available directly on Dyson’s website. Not only is it $100 off, but the brand is also offering up to two complimentary attachments at checkout. You can opt for the flyaway attachment (it’s a life saver), the gentle air attachment (it creates a cooler air flow), or the wide tooth comb attachment, which is a great option for tangly, curly, or coily hair. All in all, you’ll save almost $200 on this game-changing tool.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Was $400, Now $300 at Saks $299.99 at Amazon $429.99 at Gilt Identical to the above, you can also shop the Dyson Supersonic Origin at Saks Fifth Avenue for $100 off. If you want free shipping (yes, of course you do), make sure to add code “FREESHIP” at checkout. This one doesn’t come with two additional attachments, but it is extra convenient if you want to get all of your shopping done at one retailer.