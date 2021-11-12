11 Korean Moisturizers That Can't Be Beaten

If there's one thing the beauty world can’t get enough of, it’s Korean skincare—especially staples like Korean sunscreen and Korean moisturizers. “The Korean philosophy for skincare is very hydration-focused, so Korean beauty moisturizers strive to ensure deep hydration regardless of texture or if the formula is oil-based or oil-free,” explains Alicia Yoon, founder of K-beauty brand Peach & Lily.

A gentle reminder: Everyone needs to wear a moisturizer, even if you have oily skin (oil does not equal hydration!). The beauty of Korean skincare is that products like serums, cleansers, and moisturizers are filled with naturally hydrating, plumping, and skin barrier-repairing ingredients. If your T-zone is often glossed in oil, you should opt for water-based gels or creams, while drier skin will benefit from any one of the nourishing and vitamin-packed creams popular in Korean skincare.

And it's never been easier to invest in Korean skincare, thanks to curated online retailers like Peach & Lily and Soko Glam, which only feature the best Korean beauty brands. With hundreds of options out there, we’ve put together a guide to the absolute best Korean moisturizers that you'll be excited to apply twice (or more) every day.

For Dry Skin be the skin Botanical Nutrition Power Cream $39.00 at peachandlily.com Dry skin needs all the moisture it can get—not just a thick formula that slides off in the middle of the night, but one that locks in all the good pore-loving hydration. “I love the Be the Skin Botanical Nutrition Power Cream; it’s an award-winning icon as it hydrates deeply without irritating skin and delivers beautiful time-tested Asian herbal extracts to nourish skin,” says Yoon.

For Acne-Prone Skin Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream $23.00 at amazon.com Three frustrating skin concerns that usually travel together—sensitive, irritated, acne-prone skin—are no match for Klairs magical blue cream. The not-so-secret ingredient is centella asiatica extract that calms skin and helps repair newly picked or popped pimples. It can also be used as an all-over sleep mask for when your acne needs some extra TLC.

For Overnight Moisture LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask $17.76 at Amazon $23 at allbeauty.com (US) $25 at Sephora It’s everything we love about the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask ($22) but in the form of a gel moisturizer that you can actually slather all over your face. The product seeps into your skin like...well...water, but with all the revitalizing benefits of an overnight mask. It's called beauty sleep for a reason.

The Clean Beauty Choice Sweet Chef Ginger + Vitamin C Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer $20.99 at target.com Dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring are greatly reduced with the use of this moisturizer. The gel formula is a favorite amongst oily and acne-prone skin, but it’s also hydrating enough to soften skin with eczema, rosacea, or severe dryness. Ginger, vitamin C, aloe water, and turmeric are just a few of the natural ingredients that help brighten skin and even out texture, proving yet again that clean beauty is the best beauty.

For Oily Skin belif $38.00 at sephora.com belif heard one too many cries of exhaust from the oily skin community who have been using countless greasy creams for way too long. A water-based moisturizer you can believe in, the Aqua Bomb is a cult favorite for a reason simply due to its cooling effect and lightweight feel that absorbs into the skin as quickly as it was applied.

For Undery-eye Skin Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado $46.00 at sephora.com Step one: Bookmark this eye cream. Step two: If anyone tells you that “you look really tired,” during a Zoom call, send them the link with your Venmo attached so they can buy it for you, since they’re all in your business. Dark circles—whether genetic or from lack of sleep—soften with the barrier protection from the avocado, while peptides brighten and plump skin.

For Combination Skin Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream $40.00 at ulta.com Sometimes our skin can freak out even though we use gentle products, don't exfoliate too hard, etc. Whenever I'm having a really sensitive skin day I opt for this pudding cream from Peach & Lily. The matcha helps with any inflammation and doesn't add to the distress on my skin. Yoon says the matcha is, "a rich antioxidant, that helps combat external stressors as well as visibly calms skin."

The Overnight Mask Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask $54.00 at sephora.com I’m convinced that this mask actually contains tiny estheticians that give your pores thousands of mini facials overnight. True to its name, this is an overnight mask that's a perfect blanket for dry skin during cold winter nights.

For Hydrated Skin innisfree Intensive Hydrating Cream with Green Tea Seed $24.00 at sephora.com The health benefits of green tea are endless so it’s no wonder it’s also a hero ingredient in Korean skincare. The Jeju green tea extract and seed make sure any and all dryness is repaired while locking in its precious nutrients. Kick back after your skincare routine with a cup of tea to start your morning, or drink decaf to end your night.

The One For All Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow Hydrating Moisture-Gel $11.99 at ulta.com Universal skincare products might seem far-fetched, but this water-based moisturizer from Peach Slices actually understood the assignment—if the assignment is a lightweight gel formula that doesn’t leave your face sticky or overly oily, and is full of epidermis-softening goodness.