Rihanna Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over This Picture of Her Hairy Leg

"If Rihanna can have leg hair, bitch, so can I."

Getty Images

You know when you're just too damn lazy to spend five minutes shaving your legs? And then you proceed to get mad at society for making you think it's necessary for women to always have smooth AF legs (which, side note, it absolutely freaking isn't)? Welp, Rihanna is tired of it, too.

when u can’t wait for summer.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on


Yesterday, RiRi posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself outside enjoying the sun, and people couldn't help but notice that her legs happened to have a very natural thing on them: hair. Normally, haters would call a celebrity out for being a human being, but this is Rihanna. Which means for once in pop culture, Twitter was actually supportive of it.

Rihanna fans took to Twitter to praise her, tweeting, "Seeing Rihanna post bikini pics with hairy legs gives me life like YESSS sorry I don’t have time to shave everyday like society wants me to," and "Rihanna has leg hair in her insta post so nobody better tell me shit when I grow out my leg hair this summer." Some users even vowed to stop shaving all together.

Honestly, this is insanely refreshing, and a stark contrast to earlier this year, when someone called out Halsey's armpit hair, and when people told Cardi B to shave her stomach.

Let's be real: It is your damn body, and you can do whatever you want with it—shave your hair, grow it out, wax it off, dye it pink, whatever. Thanks for embracing something we all should, RiRi. You are forever my qween.

