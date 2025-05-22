Rihanna is many things to me. Caribbean excellence. Genius beauty brand founder. Fashionista extraordinaire. Today, however, she’s my easy summer hairstyle inspiration. On May 21, the entrepreneur was photographed shopping in France, where she’s been attending the annual Cannes Film Festival.

The singer wore cat-eye sunglasses and a black sweater while visiting a local boutique. My favorite part of her look? The laid-back, half-up, half-down hairstyle , which is perfect for a European getaway. Rihanna’s hair was first separated into two sections thanks to a horizontal part, with the top portion being sectioned off into a ponytail . That portion was then wrapped into a loose bun , with a few curls sprinkled throughout. The bottom portion of her hair was left out, and her edges were slicked down, creating an elevated version of a simple everyday hairstyle.

Rihanna is seen shopping in Messika boutique during day nine of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Updos and middle parts have been ruling the red carpets in Cannes (in fact, Rihanna wore a French twist variation just yesterday), so it’s a breath of fresh air to see an A-list celebrity in a look that’s so easily achievable at home. That being said, half-up, half-down hairstyles can also easily be dressed up for more formal events like graduations, weddings, or even galas. They’re also incredibly simple to recreate.

So keep reading to see the products I recommend to get Rihanna’s exact hairstyle.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel $18 at Sephora Given that she's also the founder of Fenty Beauty's hair-care sister brand, I have a strong feeling that those perfect edges are courtesy of this edge control gel. Amazon Basics Bobby Pins, Black Hair Pins for All Hair Types, 48 Count $4 on Amazon Those cute little pieces sticking out from the bun are likely courtesy of a few well-placed bobby pins keeping them in place. Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Hair Perfume $95 at Blue Mercury Rihanna's well-known for smelling incredible so I can only assume that she wears hair perfume. This one from Initio comes in one of my all-time favorite clean-smelling scents, Musk Therapy.

