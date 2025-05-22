I'll Be Copying Rihanna’s Easy, Half-Up Hairstyle All Summer Long
A laid-back take on the French twist.
Rihanna is many things to me. Caribbean excellence. Genius beauty brand founder. Fashionista extraordinaire. Today, however, she’s my easy summer hairstyle inspiration. On May 21, the entrepreneur was photographed shopping in France, where she’s been attending the annual Cannes Film Festival.
The singer wore cat-eye sunglasses and a black sweater while visiting a local boutique. My favorite part of her look? The laid-back, half-up, half-down hairstyle, which is perfect for a European getaway. Rihanna’s hair was first separated into two sections thanks to a horizontal part, with the top portion being sectioned off into a ponytail. That portion was then wrapped into a loose bun, with a few curls sprinkled throughout. The bottom portion of her hair was left out, and her edges were slicked down, creating an elevated version of a simple everyday hairstyle.
Updos and middle parts have been ruling the red carpets in Cannes (in fact, Rihanna wore a French twist variation just yesterday), so it’s a breath of fresh air to see an A-list celebrity in a look that’s so easily achievable at home. That being said, half-up, half-down hairstyles can also easily be dressed up for more formal events like graduations, weddings, or even galas. They’re also incredibly simple to recreate.
So keep reading to see the products I recommend to get Rihanna’s exact hairstyle.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Princess Charlotte and Her Royal BFF Are "Double Trouble," Per Royal Expert
Cousin Mia Tindall helps bring out Charlotte's "naughty" side.
-
A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Bans Are Rihanna-Level Cool
The rapper’s debut collection is already iconic.
-
Jennifer Lopez Dusts off Her Least-Used Birkin Bag
The picture of extravagance.
-
Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Hair Just Ended Her Blonde Era for Good
An indie-sleaze slay.
-
Naomi Campbell's Fanned-Out Afro Is the Only Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Look I Care About
Red carpet? More like the supermodel's runway.
-
Pamela Anderson Has Officially Caught the Bob Bug
Another Hollywood A-lister caught the bob bug.
-
Dakota Johnson's Bedazzled Braid Will Live Rent Free in My Head for the Foreseeable Future
This Cannes Film Festival look lives rent-free in my head.
-
The Middle Part Is Still at the Center of Summer's Biggest Hair Trends
It's the ever-present style that keeps on giving.
-
Andie MacDowell’s Gray French Twist Deserves Its Own Palme d'Or
French twist meets the French Riviera.
-
Jenna Ortega’s Flipped Lob May Outshine Her Dior Newspaper Dress
This hairstyle is the epitome of cool.
-
Eva Longoria Has Your Euro Summer Beauty Mood Board Sorted
What else is in the queue for the Croisette?