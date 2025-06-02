Rihanna Rebrands the Early-2000s Henley With Cargo Pants and a Camo Dior Saddle Bag

If anyone can pull off this revival, it's Rihanna.

Rihanna wears a Canadian tuxedo and carries a denim Dior bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
After Gen Z stars like Lila Moss and Kaia Gerber effectively revived low-rise flare jeans, brown leather belts, and Ugg boots, it was only a matter of time before Henley T-shirts—the fourth and final piece of the early-2000s Hollister model uniform—staged a comeback of their own. The writing was on the wall, but I didn't expect a fellow millennial to be the one leading the charge.

On May 23, Rihanna revived the lace-trimmed Henley tees that still haunt millennials to this day. She wore a long-sleeve, black iteration with snap closures that stretched from neck to hem.

The nostalgic number easily could have been purchased from a 2008 Abercrombie & Fitch, but Riri did her part to rebrand the middle school favorite. The "Love on the Brain" singer styled it, not with pelvis-baring jeans, but with a pair of black cargo pants.

Rihanna then added on several of the signature accessories she keeps on permanent rotation. She wore a pair of Puma sneakers and a black Yankees cap (the woman simply loves a good baseball motif). As always, her outfit's final addition was a coveted designer bag. She sported a Dior Saddle, washed in a cool-toned camouflage print.

rihanna wears cargo pants and camo dior saddle bag

Rihanna wore a Henley tee with cargo pants and a camo Dior Saddle Bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Top
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Top

Outdoor Voices RecTrek Cargo Pant
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Cargo Pant

'47 Brand Mlb New York Yankees Clean Up Hat
Urban Outfitters
'47 Brand Mlb New York Yankees Clean Up Hat

Rihanna's sneakers came from her own Puma x Fenty collab. Dubbed the Avanti, these babies boast a Speedcat-inspired silhouette with a leather outer and fold-over tongue. Combined, these elements create a cleat-inspired shoe that's more befitting for the runway than the soccer field. Her black-and-white pair are presently sold out, but fans can still shop more vibrant iterations from her latest collection.

Puma Puma X Fenty Avanti Stitched Sneakers
Puma X Fenty
Avanti Stitched Sneakers

"Henley tees are officially back in style" is a sentence I never thought I'd write. And, yet, here we are.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

