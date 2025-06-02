After Gen Z stars like Lila Moss and Kaia Gerber effectively revived low-rise flare jeans, brown leather belts, and Ugg boots, it was only a matter of time before Henley T-shirts—the fourth and final piece of the early-2000s Hollister model uniform—staged a comeback of their own. The writing was on the wall, but I didn't expect a fellow millennial to be the one leading the charge.

On May 23, Rihanna revived the lace-trimmed Henley tees that still haunt millennials to this day. She wore a long-sleeve, black iteration with snap closures that stretched from neck to hem.

The nostalgic number easily could have been purchased from a 2008 Abercrombie & Fitch, but Riri did her part to rebrand the middle school favorite. The "Love on the Brain" singer styled it, not with pelvis-baring jeans, but with a pair of black cargo pants.

Rihanna then added on several of the signature accessories she keeps on permanent rotation. She wore a pair of Puma sneakers and a black Yankees cap (the woman simply loves a good baseball motif). As always, her outfit's final addition was a coveted designer bag. She sported a Dior Saddle, washed in a cool-toned camouflage print.

Rihanna wore a Henley tee with cargo pants and a camo Dior Saddle Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's sneakers came from her own Puma x Fenty collab. Dubbed the Avanti, these babies boast a Speedcat-inspired silhouette with a leather outer and fold-over tongue. Combined, these elements create a cleat-inspired shoe that's more befitting for the runway than the soccer field. Her black-and-white pair are presently sold out, but fans can still shop more vibrant iterations from her latest collection.

Puma X Fenty Avanti Stitched Sneakers $120 at Shopbop

"Henley tees are officially back in style" is a sentence I never thought I'd write. And, yet, here we are.

