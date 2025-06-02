Rihanna Rebrands the Early-2000s Henley With Cargo Pants and a Camo Dior Saddle Bag
If anyone can pull off this revival, it's Rihanna.
After Gen Z stars like Lila Moss and Kaia Gerber effectively revived low-rise flare jeans, brown leather belts, and Ugg boots, it was only a matter of time before Henley T-shirts—the fourth and final piece of the early-2000s Hollister model uniform—staged a comeback of their own. The writing was on the wall, but I didn't expect a fellow millennial to be the one leading the charge.
On May 23, Rihanna revived the lace-trimmed Henley tees that still haunt millennials to this day. She wore a long-sleeve, black iteration with snap closures that stretched from neck to hem.
The nostalgic number easily could have been purchased from a 2008 Abercrombie & Fitch, but Riri did her part to rebrand the middle school favorite. The "Love on the Brain" singer styled it, not with pelvis-baring jeans, but with a pair of black cargo pants.
Rihanna then added on several of the signature accessories she keeps on permanent rotation. She wore a pair of Puma sneakers and a black Yankees cap (the woman simply loves a good baseball motif). As always, her outfit's final addition was a coveted designer bag. She sported a Dior Saddle, washed in a cool-toned camouflage print.
Rihanna's sneakers came from her own Puma x Fenty collab. Dubbed the Avanti, these babies boast a Speedcat-inspired silhouette with a leather outer and fold-over tongue. Combined, these elements create a cleat-inspired shoe that's more befitting for the runway than the soccer field. Her black-and-white pair are presently sold out, but fans can still shop more vibrant iterations from her latest collection.
"Henley tees are officially back in style" is a sentence I never thought I'd write. And, yet, here we are.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Here's My Ultimate Packing List for People Who Hate Planning For Trips
From sturdy tote bags to comfy shoes.
-
Jennifer Lopez Always Dresses Up Baggy Jeans With This Elevated Bag
It's still going strong.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's Airport Bloomers Give Archival Fashion a New Meaning
She sees your '90s-era runway pieces and raises you 19th century bloomers.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Archival Fashion to the Extreme, in a Nightgown Dress and Bloomers at the Airport
She sees your '90s-era runway pieces and raises you 19th century bloomers.
-
Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Gucci Matching Set Is Perfectly Bejeweled for a Reunion With Selena Gomez
The superstar accessorized her outfit with more than $50,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Amal Clooney's Royal Family-Approved Gold Pumps Are the Perfect Date Night Attire
The decorated lawyer wore a lacy velvet gown to join husband George Clooney backstage on Broadway.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing
She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" With a Pair of Carrie-Coded Neon Pink Pumps
Carrie Bradshaw would be proud.
-
Kylie Jenner's Knicks Game Outfit Pairs Rare Vintage Pieces and a $54,000 Cartier Watch
Plus a $54,000 Cartier watch.
-
Of Course Jennifer Lawrence Can Elevate Her Ugly-Cute Clogs With a Leopard Prada Bag
There's no accessory she can't style.
-
Ana de Armas Accessorizes Her Custom Louis Vuitton Dress With $1,195 Platform Pumps
She united two major designers in one floral look.