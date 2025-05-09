Rihanna’s Literal Baguette Bag Takes ‘Let’s Get This Bread’ to New Fashionable Heights

When I hear "baguette bag," I think of Fendi’s rectangular purse that Carrie Bradshaw toted around New York City while chasing after Mr. Big. When Rihanna hears "baguette bag," she thinks of a literal loaf of bread slung across her body.

While heading to dine at NYC’s number one scene-y Italian spot, Carbone, the Fenty mogul was seen wearing a plush crossbody bag shaped like an actual baguette. What brand makes the bread bag? Unclear. Why did she choose this random, carb-centric piece instead of her many four-figure designer bags, including the holy grail archival 2000 Fendi baguette bag already in her collection? Because she can!

What I do know is that Rihanna’s baguette bag is pure delicious fun. As Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, wrote in our fashion group Slack chat as soon as the already-gone-viral outfit hit the wires, "[Rihanna is] taking 'let's get this bread' to fashionable heights."

A bread-shaped bag to go along with her new baby bump. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With her meme-able pain accessory, Rihanna opted for a solid, simple pair of baggy blue jeans, a red and white striped rugby shirt , and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Altogether, it felt like the Fenty mogul’s take on French girl fashion, only make it Americana and with a dash of RiRi irreverence.

One of the many admirable qualities of Rihanna is how one minute she’s serious and high-fashion—wearing matching luxe leather trench coats on date nights with A$AP Rocky and bringing the Met Gala red carpet to a halt in bespoke Marc Jacobs (while also strategically revealing the news of her third pregnancy). Next, she’s re-uploading her much-memed doodle Instagram profile picture, teasing the Navy that we aren't getting new music, and wearing a bag that looks like it just came out of a boulangerie's oven.

What's next, Rihanna? Is the newest Fenty frontier a bakery? Is she dropping her own personal line of baguette bags? Is the new Rihanna album based around baked goods? Whatever it is, I’m bread-y for it all.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors