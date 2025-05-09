Rihanna’s Literal Baguette Bag Takes ‘Let’s Get This Bread’ to New Fashionable Heights

Why carry a Fendi one when a loaf of bread works just fine?

rihanna in new york city with a baguette bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Emma Childs's avatar
By
published
in News

When I hear "baguette bag," I think of Fendi’s rectangular purse that Carrie Bradshaw toted around New York City while chasing after Mr. Big. When Rihanna hears "baguette bag," she thinks of a literal loaf of bread slung across her body.

While heading to dine at NYC’s number one scene-y Italian spot, Carbone, the Fenty mogul was seen wearing a plush crossbody bag shaped like an actual baguette. What brand makes the bread bag? Unclear. Why did she choose this random, carb-centric piece instead of her many four-figure designer bags, including the holy grail archival 2000 Fendi baguette bag already in her collection? Because she can!

What I do know is that Rihanna’s baguette bag is pure delicious fun. As Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, wrote in our fashion group Slack chat as soon as the already-gone-viral outfit hit the wires, "[Rihanna is] taking 'let's get this bread' to fashionable heights."

Rihanna wearing a baguette bag in New York City.

A bread-shaped bag to go along with her new baby bump.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With her meme-able pain accessory, Rihanna opted for a solid, simple pair of baggy blue jeans, a red and white striped rugby shirt, and a New York Yankees baseball cap. Altogether, it felt like the Fenty mogul’s take on French girl fashion, only make it Americana and with a dash of RiRi irreverence.

One of the many admirable qualities of Rihanna is how one minute she’s serious and high-fashion—wearing matching luxe leather trench coats on date nights with A$AP Rocky and bringing the Met Gala red carpet to a halt in bespoke Marc Jacobs (while also strategically revealing the news of her third pregnancy). Next, she’s re-uploading her much-memed doodle Instagram profile picture, teasing the Navy that we aren't getting new music, and wearing a bag that looks like it just came out of a boulangerie's oven.

What's next, Rihanna? Is the newest Fenty frontier a bakery? Is she dropping her own personal line of baguette bags? Is the new Rihanna album based around baked goods? Whatever it is, I’m bread-y for it all.

TOPICS
Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.

Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸