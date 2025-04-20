A $4,300 Denim Dior Tote Is Rihanna's Perfect Match for Her Slouchy Canadian Tuxedo

Rihanna proved there's no such thing as too much denim when she grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica this week. The superstar opted for a Canadian tuxedo, accessorizing her double denim outfit with the ultimate Dior tote bag.

The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed outside the Santa Monica staple wearing baggy jeans in a dark blue shade, which she paired with a slouchy denim jacket. She wore a fur coat draped over her shoulders, and carried her Large Dior Toujours Bag in Blue Denim, which feaures a printed Dior graphique motif, in one hand. Rihanna completed the outfit with a pair of strappy snakeskin pumps, a silver and gold necklace, and large hoop earrings.

The Canadian tuxedo continues to gather a hoard of celebrity fans, with the controversial denim-on-denim trend making a huge comeback in 2025. While Blake Lively recently endorsed the trend in bejeweled jeans and a matching jacket, Sienna Miller put her own boho-chic spin on wearing double denim. Sydney Sweeney also showed some love for the trend by wearing a 2000s-inspired Givenchy denim suit.

Rihanna leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna wearing a Canadian tuxedo and strappy snakeskin pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's denim Dior tote bag joins the singer's extensive collection of designer bags, which includes everything from Louis Vuitton to Fendi , Alaïa and Bottega Veneta. The mother-of-two also has a penchant for statement fur coats, which she's been known to pair with $6 boxer shorts—from Savage x Fenty, of course.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) A photo posted by on

Rihanna—who recently launched Savage x Fenty Bridal—has promised fans that new music is finally on the way. Having previously suggested she might retire from the music industry altogether, Rihanna told Harper's BAZAAR in Feb. 2025, "I think music is my freedom." She continued, "I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this."

Discussing what her new album will sound like, Rihanna told the outlet, "I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors