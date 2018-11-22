image
How Kate Middleton Went Against Royal Advice for Part of Her Iconic Wedding Look

Her signature long hair was supposed to be styled differently.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

As the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton seems perfectly demure, unassuming and the picture of passivity, but present her with a wedding day hairstyle that she’s not down with and, nuh uh, it’s NOT happening. Kate’s bridal look from back in April 2011 is one of her most beautiful and iconic moments, and it turns out that the beauty choices for her big day also came with a particularly great, and slightly sassy, rebellious streak. Which, obviously, just makes the whole thing even cooler.

To match with her regal and elegant Sarah Burton wedding dress, Kate opted to keep her own, signature style on her wedding day, by wearing her long hair down in a voluminous, bouncy blow out with pretty, loose curls and each side elegantly pinned under her veil. It’s hard to imagine her as a bride with any other hairstyle now but, if the royal family had had their way, it would have been a totally different choice.

In a new documentary about Kate and Wills’ wedding, William & Kate: The Journey (no, it’s not the forth installment of The Hobbit movies) Royal reporter Ashley Pearson claims that bride Kate made the executive decision to go against the official hair advice she was given. And *gasp*, it was almost an updo. An updo. For the wedding day Kate Middleton. Who rarely wears updos. Sure, Jan.

image
Getty Images

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” Pearson revealed.

“However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favorite way to wear it, and actually William's favorite as well. They ended up compromising on her look.”

image
Getty Images
We all learned from Disney that princesses should try to be both elegant and opinionated, so it sounds like Kate pretty much perfected the art right from her first day as royalty. You win this one, Middleton.

