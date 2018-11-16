image
Kate Middleton Recycled a Red Preen Dress to a Gala

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The royal family has been busy this week. Which is probably why you weren't aware that four of your favorite people—Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle—were all at the Royal Foundation dinner last night. While there were no publicly released photos from inside the event, singer Tom Walker posted a few photos on his Instagram (thank you, Tom!!) and we finally got to see what Kate and Meghan wore.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked cheerful and stunning in a red dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The midi number was by Preen, and Kate first wore the dress back in 2016 when she and Prince William were on their royal tour of Canada. She paired it with a classy burgundy and gold clutch.

Meanwhile, if you scroll through Walker's photos on the Instagram post, you can see Meghan in a strapless pinstripe gown, though she is partly shielded by Prince Harry. The navy (?) ensemble looked new—we have yet to see her in something like that.

Meghan's choice to go dark isn't shocking—she loves navy, creams, and black—while Kate's love for bright colors has been apparent over the past few weeks. She wore a pink dress to Prince Charles' 70th birthday just this week and re-wore a bright teal Emilia Wickstead dress one day ago.

The four royals at the secret party:

Kate re-wore her Preen dress from 2016:

image
Getty Images

Her other bright looks from the week:

image
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright pink one-shoulder dress to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party.
Getty Images
image
Prince William and Kate visited BBC in a teal Emilia Wickstead dress on November 15, 2018 in London, England.
Getty Images
image
Kate arrived in a bright navy coat dress by Eponine London to officially open McLaren AutomotiveÕs new Composites Technology Centre on November 14, 2018 in Rotherham, England.
Getty Images

