Kate Middleton Re-Wears a Self-Portrait Blazer Dress and Pearl Jewelry With a Hidden Significance for Garter Day 2025

It was an exceedingly busy weekend for Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour, where she was given a "powerful" role and channeled Princess Diana in an aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress. On Monday, June 16, Princess Kate stepped out in support of her husband, Prince William, at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. And as queen of the re-wear, Kate's Garter Day outfit didn't disappoint.

For the special occasion, which honors individuals for their service to society and the Royal Family, Princess Kate selected a Self-Portrait dress she's worn more than once. The Cream Tailored Bouclé And Chiffon Midi Dress features a structured blazer jacket top and a partially sheer, layered lace skirt, and retails for $570.

The Princess of Wales accessorized the sleek dress with Susan Caplan's 1980s Vintage 5 Strand Faux Pearl Necklace and a pair of vintage pearl cluster earrings from the designer.

Kate Middleton wearing a white Self-Portrait blazer dress. (Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Self-Portrait Cream Tailored Bouclé and Chiffon Midi Dress $570 at us.self-portrait.com

Princess Kate wore her Self-Portrait blazer dress in September 2021 for a reception honoring everyone involved in her Hold Still photography project. The royal also re-wore the dress in June 2022 to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary on the throne.

Most recently, Princess Kate re-wore the chic dress to the VE Day concert in May 2025. It was there that the Princess of Wales also wore her pearl jewelry from Jewish designer Susan Caplan, subtly honoring Holocaust victims with her significant choice of accessory.

Additional accessories included a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet—a brand beloved by celebrities and Royal Family members alike—a bespoke bow hat by Sean Barrett Millinery, and a black velvet bow hair clip from Jigsaw. For footwear, Princess Kate chose her beloved Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito 105" pointed-toe suede pumps in "bisque."

Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate on Garter Day 2025. (Image credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)