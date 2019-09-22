71st Emmy Awards - Show
Jameela Jamil Did Her Own Makeup for the Emmys

She looked stunning!

image
By Sally Holmes
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

Actress Jameela Jamil just arrived on the 2019 Emmys red carpet looking gorgeous in a seafoam one-shoulder gown with a small cutout at the waist—a Monique Lhuillier number Jamil described as a "Princess Jasmine AF moment." Talking to Zanna Roberts Rassi on E!'s broadcast, Jamil shared that all credit for her stunning ensemble goes to stylist Law Roach, the man responsible for Zendaya's red carpet fashion, as well, but the makeup was all her.

Speaking about her show, The Good Place, Jamil revealed that during filming, she'd discovered that the male cast members only had to sit in hair and makeup for about 30 minutes, while the women were there for an hour and a half, requiring them to get to set way earlier. "Am I that ugly?" Jamil asked, laughing. She didn't wear prosthetics, so why in the world did she need so much more time in the makeup chair? "I can do it myself," she said she told the producers of her face beat. So Jamil won that battle and got her The Good Place beauty prep reduced to just 30 minutes. And as any fan of the show can attest, Jamil always looks incredible—and we got further proof tonight when she showed off her Emmys makeup look, which she did herself.

To complement her bright gown, Jamil chose a pop of coral for her lip, and a winged eye, and hint of blush on her cheeks. She also went for a pinky tone on her nails, which stands out against her blue taffeta gown and matching clutch. All in all, it's perfection... teach me your ways, Jameela!

Jameela Jamil Did Her Own Makeup for the Emmys
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

The actress is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for The Good Place.

