Gwyneth Paltrow Pairs a Minimalist Donna Karan Dress With Barely-There Makeup
The Goop founder's accessories were just as pared back.
Gwyneth Paltrow just proved less is always more in a white strapless gown and barely-there makeup. On Saturday, April 5, Paltrow wore the pared back outfit on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize, a ceremony honoring "the stars of science," which was attended by a plethora of Hollywood stars.
The Goop founder recently showed the boho-chic revival is for minimalists in an in-demand sheer sweater dress. Keeping her red carpet outfit similarly minimal, Paltrow opted for a strapless white gown from Donna Karan's 2015 resort collection. The Oscar-winner—who is styled by Elizabeth Saltzman—accessorized her dress with Santoni footwear and Messika jewelry.
Wearing pink lipstick, subtle mascara, and a hint of blush, Paltrow's restrained makeup showcased her impeccable complexion.
During an interview with Vogue, in honor of her 50th birthday, Paltrow reflected on her approach to beauty and aging. "Because in our Western capitalistic culture, we have conflated youth and beauty and we have very little outside of that margin to explore," the actress told the outlet. "Maybe it's because I have wrinkles and I'm almost 50 years old, but I've really recalibrated the way that I look at that stuff."
Paltrow subsequently shared her belief that she'd "earned her wrinkles," saying, "I don't relate to a 26-year-old model. I don't want her life. I don't want her face. I don't want her experience. I've earned my life. I've earned my wrinkles." She continued, "I have been through so many highs and lows, and there's a sweetness that starts to emerge from that, from having lived, from being wise, from being humble, from loving and losing and all of this stuff."
It was recently reported that Paltrow supports Duchess Meghan's Goop-style reinvention, and the pair quashed any semblance of a feud during a Q&A on Paltrow's Instagram Stories. Paltrow was asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?" She responded by saying, "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever." Paltrow then turned to another person, revealed to be the Duchess of Sussex, and asked her, "Do you understand this?" Meghan started to laugh, after taking a bite of pie, showing that the pair might be new friends rather than bitter enemies.
