If there’s one thing that Jennifer Lopez will do, it’s give us a bombshell moment. On Apr. 3, the actress attended Good Night, And Good Luck’s Broadway opening night in New York City, looking like the beauty icon she has managed to cement herself as over the last two decades. From her revenge-era cape dress to her long, bouncy hair to her angelic glam, younger Jenny from the block is likely looking at today’s version of herself in complete awe.

For starters, Lopez opted to keep her hair blown out and straight—save for a few waves— with the ends hitting just at her mid-back. Her makeup was soft-lit and provided a halo-like effect, thanks to a shimmery inner-corner highlight, a brown smoky eye, and a glossy lip. A toasty cheek color and a baby French manicure completed the look.

On Apr. 3 Jennifer Lopez was seen attending the Good Night, And Good Luck’s Broadway opening night in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clad in a black dress with a plunging neckline and outfitted in jewels worthy of royalty, Lopez looked regal on the red carpet. The star has become somewhat of a Broadway darling, as she was spotted at the premiere of Othello just a few weeks ago. She’s managed to do all this while filming her new movie Office Romance, juggling her cosmetics line, and spending time with her children (one of whom was her date to the Othello premiere).

While Lopez has had a dedicated glam team for years, if you’re as obsessed with her hair and makeup as I am, I know just the products that can give you a similar look. Keep reading to see how you can recreate the star’s glam with just a quick trip to your favorite beauty retailer.

Dyson Supersonic R Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink $569.99 at Blue Mercury The latest in Dyson's iconic lineup of hair dryers and stylers, the Supersonic R is exponentially lighter than its predecessors but comes with many of the same accessories. To get a look similar to Lopez's use the concentrator nozzle and a vented detangling brush to get that perfectly tousled look that doesn't look too overdone.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe $50 at Blue Mercury One of the focal points of Lopez's makeup look was her eyes, which were sultry and smokey. This eyeshadow brick from Victoria Beckham Beauty beauty comes with four shades that essentially act as the building blocks of a smokey eye. Grab a transition shade from another palette—or a single shadow that you already have on hand—and you can easily recreate the star's eyeshadow look.

Dior Forever Glow Luminizer Highlighter $52 at Sephora An integral part of Lopez's makeup look has to be the glow of her skin. The best part? You can easily get a similar vibe by using a highlighter. That said, not just any highlighter will do—you need something that is soft-focused and skin-like when you put it on, not an ill-placed streak of color. This formula from Dior melts like butter on the skin, and looks natural from every angle, making you look hydrated, well-rested, and like Lopez—ethereal as hell.

