Jennifer Lopez's Broadway Glam Has Cemented Her Angel Status
It's glowy, ethereal, and, best of all, easy to recreate.
If there’s one thing that Jennifer Lopez will do, it’s give us a bombshell moment. On Apr. 3, the actress attended Good Night, And Good Luck’s Broadway opening night in New York City, looking like the beauty icon she has managed to cement herself as over the last two decades. From her revenge-era cape dress to her long, bouncy hair to her angelic glam, younger Jenny from the block is likely looking at today’s version of herself in complete awe.
For starters, Lopez opted to keep her hair blown out and straight—save for a few waves— with the ends hitting just at her mid-back. Her makeup was soft-lit and provided a halo-like effect, thanks to a shimmery inner-corner highlight, a brown smoky eye, and a glossy lip. A toasty cheek color and a baby French manicure completed the look.
Clad in a black dress with a plunging neckline and outfitted in jewels worthy of royalty, Lopez looked regal on the red carpet. The star has become somewhat of a Broadway darling, as she was spotted at the premiere of Othello just a few weeks ago. She’s managed to do all this while filming her new movie Office Romance, juggling her cosmetics line, and spending time with her children (one of whom was her date to the Othello premiere).
While Lopez has had a dedicated glam team for years, if you’re as obsessed with her hair and makeup as I am, I know just the products that can give you a similar look. Keep reading to see how you can recreate the star’s glam with just a quick trip to your favorite beauty retailer.
The latest in Dyson's iconic lineup of hair dryers and stylers, the Supersonic R is exponentially lighter than its predecessors but comes with many of the same accessories. To get a look similar to Lopez's use the concentrator nozzle and a vented detangling brush to get that perfectly tousled look that doesn't look too overdone.
One of the focal points of Lopez's makeup look was her eyes, which were sultry and smokey. This eyeshadow brick from Victoria Beckham Beauty beauty comes with four shades that essentially act as the building blocks of a smokey eye. Grab a transition shade from another palette—or a single shadow that you already have on hand—and you can easily recreate the star's eyeshadow look.
An integral part of Lopez's makeup look has to be the glow of her skin. The best part? You can easily get a similar vibe by using a highlighter. That said, not just any highlighter will do—you need something that is soft-focused and skin-like when you put it on, not an ill-placed streak of color. This formula from Dior melts like butter on the skin, and looks natural from every angle, making you look hydrated, well-rested, and like Lopez—ethereal as hell.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Forget About Stress From Your Own Job By Watching One of These Great Workplace TV Shows
From iconic sitcoms to award-winning dramas.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Oh, So You Want to Shop Sneaky-Good Products Like a Beauty Editor?
The best Sephora on-sale finds, according to our extremely picky team.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Prince William Has Broken From Tradition to Prove He's "His Own Man"
"William wanted to strike out on his own."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kristin Davis’s Blowout on 'The Today Show' Is So Charlotte-Coded
Sassy, chic, and perfect for spring.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jenna Ortega Does Grungy Glam Right With '90s-Inspired Hair and Makeup
The actress was spotted in peak ‘90s-inspired glam.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The Five-Minute Wavy Hair Routine I Swear By As a Picky Beauty Director
Revealing my best-kept beauty secrets.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Michelle Williams Is The Newest Member of the C*nty Little Bob Club
The actress is following in the footsteps of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is All About the Oversized Headband Trend
The new mom was spotted in this Fashion Week-approved trend while running errands.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown’s Giant Flower Hair Clip Is Speaking To Me
The hair accessory took her simple updo to new heights.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Keke Palmer Returns to the Dark Side With Deep Espresso Hair
Plus, the \201cmillennial diva\201d style she also paired with the look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Flirty Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle Proves the Power of a Good Accessory
The actor reimagined a traditional hairstyle with a trendy spin while on the set of her latest movie, ;Office Romance.'
By Ariel Baker Published