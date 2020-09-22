Alisha Boe Breaks Down the Products She Uses for Skin That Glows

You'll know Alisha Boe from her role as Jessica Davis in 13 Reasons Why, but you can't not notice the actress' glowing skin and megawatt smile. The self-proclaimed skincare minimalist sat down with Marie Claire for the latest episode of "Masked and Answered," face mask and chilling with us while answering questions about her beauty routine.

In the video, the 23-year-old kicks off her masking session by prepping her skin with Bioderma Sensibio H2O ($15) before applying Dior's Hydra Life Pores Away Pink Clay Mask ($69). The actress is a big fan of clay masks; they're ideal for drawing out impurities. Boe insists she's not skilled in the hair or makeup department, considering herself to be more of a skincare person.



As for her skincare faves, Boe is cleansing once a day while in quarantine. Her all-time favorite serum is Aesop's Lightweight Facial Hydrating Serum ($67) and her go-to SPF is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($34). The actress went on to reveal that castor oil ($14) is her secret weapon to strong eyebrows:"Castor oil is your friend,"explained Boe.

Her favorite way to unwind after a long day: To take a bath infused with a tablespoon of coconut oil. The actress says she feels best when she's immersed in positivity: "I feel most beautiful surrounded by people that I love and people who uplift me," she says in the video.

After removing the mask, the star finishes up by applying Skin Better's InterFuse Intensive Treatment ($130) to her under-eyes, moisturizing her brows with castor oil, tapping in her go-to serum, and sealing it all in with Dior Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy Cream ($110).

Watch Boe's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

