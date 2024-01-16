Ali Wong’s Makeup Artist Used This Incredible Bronzer Hack for Her Emmys' Glam

While the Emmys red carpet is always one to deliver some phenomenal beauty looks (check out our favorites from the evening right here!), it’s the pre-show hotel rooms that get to see all the behind-the-scenes makeup hacks, tips, and tricks. We just so happen to be in luck because makeup artist Sir John let Marie Claire in on his glam session with Beef actress and Emmy nominee Ali Wong. His hush-hush trick of the trade: Using Dior’s new Rouge Dior Lipstick in shade #300 Nude Style as the perfect contour.
“Before you set your complexion with powder, take the lipstick and use it from the tube in a crosshatch technique where you want to place your contour. Once it’s laid down, blend with a foundation brush,” the makeup pro exclusively shares. “After you've achieved your desired look, go over it with a matte bronzer or set with translucent powder! I did both for Ali.”
Of course, a perfect bronze isn’t the only defining factor of Wong’s gorgeous glam for the evening. Her eye makeup truly stole the show with a graphic blue gradient design that, if I’m being frank, is the true work of a pro. “Drawing inspiration from her dress, I wanted to create a twist on a linear smoky eye, but in gradations of blue,” Sir John says. “This created a fun moment through Ali’s glasses but didn’t create too much drama with her makeup.”
To finish off Wong’s stunning look for the big evening (my fingers are crossed that she takes the stage later this evening), Sir John topped off her pout with a swipe of the—you guessed it—the same exact product that doubled as bronzer. “It’s the newest lip launch from Dior and offers 24 hours of comfort,” he explains. It has a velvet matte finish and a smooth texture. If this perfect peachy pink isn’t your go-to, there are 68 shades to choose from.
Want to try out Sir John’s makeup hack for yourself? Shop the star’s beauty look below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
