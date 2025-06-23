By now, anyone who knows me is well aware that blush is my thing. Powder, cream, liquid—I’ve tried virtually every single formulation on the market, and that’s not an exaggeration. So it takes a truly special product to catch my eye, and Dior's new Rosy Glow line is the latest to stop me in my tracks.

The collection of cream blush formulas launched just a few weeks ago, and it has already become my official blush of the summer. The robust shade range offers something for every skin tone, and the formula leaves behind supple, juicy-looking skin—i.e., my ideal makeup vibe for the warmer months.

We’re in what I like to call the era of blush. And while I'm thriving in it, I've gotten a handful of texts from friends mentioning they're overwhelmed by the options and have no idea what's actually worth buying. I get it—there's a lot out there right now. But after testing what feels like all of it, I can confidently say that Dior's newest launch is at the top of my list. Keep reading to see why it's become my go-to blush for my summer beauty look.

Dior Rosy Glow Blush Stick $44 at Sephora

The Dior blush is made of a buildable cream formula, and there are seven shades to choose from. Ingredients like squalane and cherry oil make it a truly blendable formula that glides on the cheeks without becoming patchy throughout the day. Because of the moisturizing formula, a swipe or two on each cheek will leave behind that dewy, just-applied-my-skincare look to the face with a stunning touch of color.

There are also two formulas to choose from: one with a pearlescent finish and another with a more natural-looking flush. If you’re someone who likes their highlighter and blush to look seamless, this line will definitely have you covered.

With six grams of product in each tube, I was worried that I would run through the formulation pretty quickly. I'm happy to report that even though I’ve had mine for a little while now, I haven’t made a real dent in it. That said, on the day-to-day, I like a fresh look, meaning that a hint of color suffices just fine. For those who prefer a heavier hand or more dramatic vibe when it comes to color, you'll consequently use up the product quicker.

Ariel Baker testing Dior Rosy Glow Blush. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Similar to Dior’s Lip Glow Balms and solid perfumes, the blush comes in a twist-up tube that looks almost like a lipstick. There's a small knob at the base that makes it easy to pop off the cap, and the color of each cap matches the shade inside—so you don't have to dig through your entire makeup bag to find the one you're looking for.

I usually apply the blush with a makeup brush, either by swirling it directly onto the stick and tapping it onto my cheeks, or by swiping some onto the back of my hand first. That said, on days when I want to move fast, it also blends really nicely with just my fingers.

As with any cream formula, I find that the wear time on these blushes isn’t super long when they're not properly set. That said, when I layer a powder blush over it, I notice that I get around five to six hours out of it before it starts to noticeably fade.

The Takeaway

In a time where it feels like there’s a new blush launch every single day, this Dior formula truly stands out from the rest. Not only is the packaging super luxurious, but the shades are bright and fun, making them a great addition to a summer makeup look. The rest of Dior's line hits just as good—scroll on for a few more of my warm weather favorites from the luxury brand.

