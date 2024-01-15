Every year, the Emmy Awards recognize excellence in television, highlighting actors, writers, directors, and other creatives who worked tirelessly on our favorite shows. At the 75th Annual Emmy Awards this year, top contenders include comedies like Abbott Elementary and Jury Duty, along with dramas like Succession (which cleaned up at the recent Golden Globe Awards) and Better Call Saul. And while we all have our eyes and ears peeled for our favorite shows, praying that they'll take home the night's most coveted awards, we also have our eyes on the stunning looks that television's top stars will be sporting on the red carpet.
Ahead, the best in beauty, from hair to makeup and beyond, at television's biggest night out.
Joy Sunday is glowing in pink lipstick with dark, 90s-esque liner.
Laverne Cox wears smoky eyeshadow and a flowing blonde ponytail.
Samantha Hanratty sports retro-looking bangs, with the rest of her brown hair tied back to keep all eyes on her voluminous dress.
Dominique Fishback wears deep scarlet lipstick.
Padma Lakshmi channels an early spring with bright pink lipstick and peach blush.
Ariana Debose wears her long hair down and slicked back.
Dominique Fishback wears her hair tied back with wavy pieces framing either side of her face.
Ayo Edebiri wears her short, shiny black hair slicked back.
Rachel Brosnahan wears her hair in a long, slick look down her back with fresh-faced makeup.
Tracee Ellis Ross dons bright red lipstick and a sky-high ponytail.
Liza Colón-Zayas embraces her gorgeous curls and boasts a soft nude lipstick.
Sarah Snook stuns in bright red, ombré lipstick that complements her voluminous red dress.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
