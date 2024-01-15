Every year, the Emmy Awards recognize excellence in television, highlighting actors, writers, directors, and other creatives who worked tirelessly on our favorite shows. At the 75th Annual Emmy Awards this year, top contenders include comedies like Abbott Elementary and Jury Duty, along with dramas like Succession (which cleaned up at the recent Golden Globe Awards) and Better Call Saul. And while we all have our eyes and ears peeled for our favorite shows, praying that they'll take home the night's most coveted awards, we also have our eyes on the stunning looks that television's top stars will be sporting on the red carpet.

Ahead, the best in beauty, from hair to makeup and beyond, at television's biggest night out.

(Image credit: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Joy Sunday is glowing in pink lipstick with dark, 90s-esque liner.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox wears smoky eyeshadow and a flowing blonde ponytail.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Samantha Hanratty sports retro-looking bangs, with the rest of her brown hair tied back to keep all eyes on her voluminous dress.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback wears deep scarlet lipstick.

Padma Lakshmi channels an early spring with bright pink lipstick and peach blush. (Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Padma Lakshmi channels an early spring with bright pink lipstick and peach blush.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Debose wears her long hair down and slicked back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback wears her hair tied back with wavy pieces framing either side of her face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri wears her short, shiny black hair slicked back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan wears her hair in a long, slick look down her back with fresh-faced makeup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross dons bright red lipstick and a sky-high ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas embraces her gorgeous curls and boasts a soft nude lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook stuns in bright red, ombré lipstick that complements her voluminous red dress.