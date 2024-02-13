Look at Kylie (and Kendall) Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, or Gigi Hadid's recent makeup, and you’ll quickly notice a few identifying factors. You’ll find some faux freckles, maybe a clear gloss, and—the new soft girl makeup hallmark—a subtle brown mascara. “Using a brown mascara in place of the traditional black is a great way to give a softer look, for days when you want a no-makeup makeup, fresh-faced kind of vibe,” makeup artist Jonet Williamson tells Marie Claire.

A more subtle color payoff doesn't require sacrificing any volume or length. Take Too Faced’s Better Than Sex—it’s now available in a warm brown hue that provides a bold, volumizing aesthetic to lashes. Or try Tower28’s Make Waves Mascara in Drift, a cool-neutral brown that, with one coat, will look like a slightly more defined version of your natural lashes. These are just two of the many brands releasing their cult-favorite formulas in chocolate colorways, which makes finding the best brown mascara for you that much easier.

What to Look For

Undertone

While you can absolutely pick whichever shade of brown mascara your heart desires, undertone is important. Those with warmer undertones (think: golden or yellow) can reach for warm, rich browns, whereas those with cooler undertones (e.g., red or pink) might want to consider cooler, redder browns. “For someone with a warmer undertone, the YSL Lash Clash Mascara in Uninhibited Brown is a great option because of its warm and rich hue,” Williamson recommends. “If you have more of a cool or neutral undertone, Tower28 Make Waves Mascara in Drift would be perfect. It's more of a cool espresso tone.”

Formula

Switching up your mascara’s shade shouldn’t affect its quality. “Look for a formula that can deliver volume, length and curl that stays lifted,” Too Faced Creative Director Elyse Reneau recommends. “Just because you are choosing a softer shade than black, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get the same results.”

The Best Brown Mascaras

The Best Brown Mascara Overall YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara $32 at Sephora With a deep black, cobalt blue, and deep rich brown, YSL’s Lash Clash Mascara comes in a shade for every possible makeup vibe. Its hallmark feature is its massive mascara brush: It gives the wand a sturdy feel in your hand, while also ensuring every single lash gets its fair share of length. “This is able to coat naturally dark lashes without getting clumpy,” Williamson explains. When chasing a soft makeup look, I’ve personally found that one quick layer of product is the way to go. As a rule of thumb, I like to wear three coats at most even when chasing a more dramatic aesthetic. (Flaking isn’t fun.) Pros: Makeup artist-approved; Three color options Cons: Can flake if you use too much Customer Review: “I love this mascara for my upper lashes. It leaves my lashes voluminous and long. It's long lasting and there is no makeup transfer to my eye lids!” — Sephora

The Best Brown Mascara for Straight Lashes Too Faced Better than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara $29 at Nordstrom Too Faced creative director Elyse Reneau says she hasn't been able to put down the brand's new shade of Better Than Sex mascara. "This warm chocolate looks beautiful on all eye colors and makes for a softer daytime look. It also performs, so you won’t have to give up on the volume, length or curl you get from the original Better Than Sex Mascara,” she explains. “It’s giving: I was born with long lashes.” Pros: Makeup artist-approved; Defines and curls; Long hold Cons: Can look a little clumpy Customer Review: "This mascara has been my go-to for years now. It makes my lashes look so full and long! I would say if you already have semi long and full lashes this mascara will do wonders. If you have short or sparse lashes, this brush may be too big and it may not make your lashes look the best." — Nordstrom

The Best Brown Mascara for Sensitive Eyes MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara $20 at Sephora As a chronic dry eye sufferer and all-around sensitive human being, I need to be extra careful with the formulas I’m putting close to my eyes. (If I go near wrong chemical or ingredient, I’ll be a teary, watery mess for the greater half of the day.) That being said, I cannot say enough positive affirmations about this ophthalmologist-tested mascara. Not only does it keep my lashes moisturized and healthy—yes, this is a thing—but it also provides a fluttery finish while defining each individual lash. Pros: Good for sensitive eyes; Has a lighter finish Cons: You might need to reapply throughout the day Customer Review: “I love this mascara, it makes my eyelashes long and wispy without looking too spidery. Perfect if you like cute natural lashes.” — Sephora

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Curved Brush Mascara $11 at Ulta Drugstore mascaras can go to bat with luxury alternatives. Don’t believe me? Spend a grand total of $11 and put this L’Oréal miracle-worker to the test. The OG formula, which is one of Williamson’s favorites, has endured for decades—and for good reason. The densely packed mascara fibers create unbelievable density along your lashes. It provides a bit of a dramatic finish even in a soft girl shade, building your eyelashes to five times their natural thickness. Pros: Makeup-artist approved; Comes in seven colors Cons: Can be a little flaky Customer Review: “I love this mascara. I've tried various different mascaras over the years at price points all over the board and none of them compare to this one. The shape of the wand is the best, makes it super easy to apply. Goes on evenly and doesn't clump. Gives a nice thick look without getting spider webby. Stays on all day and rarely smudges. I only notice that it will flake when it's about time for a new tube and is getting dry.” — Ulta

The Best Brown Mascara for Cool Undertones Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara $29 at Sephora Charlotte Tilbury’s Dream Pop hue is extremely complementary for cool skin tones. It’s more a berry-brown than a true brown, which is why I love pairing it with a pretty pink or burgundy shadow. The wand’s fibers are shorter and thinner than most, so it ends up separating each individual lash as you work the product on. There’s no clumping—no matter how many layers you apply. Pros: Great for lower lashes; Natural finish Cons: Borders on looking like a colored mascara depending on your skin tone Customer Review: “I absolutely love this mascara because it makes my lashes look so natural and beautiful. I have never ever been worried about clumps while using this. I use it everyday and when I try something else I just go back to it. Occasionally it gets under my eyes over the day, not recommended as pool ready.” — Sephora

The Best Non-Toxic Brown Mascara Saie Mascara 101 $26 at Saie Non-toxic mascaras are inherently difficult to make without a formula prone to flaking or smudging. When Saie’s black mascara hit the market, the non-toxic beauty community pounced. The thick, body-boosting formula set a new standard for lifting, volumizing mascara that actually improves lash health. Formulated with shea butter, organic beeswax, and amino acids, the mascara conditions, moisturizes, and strengthens your lashes throughout the day. Now, with a new rich, deep brown shade, there’s even more reason to add the product to your collection. Pros: Non-toxic; Good for warm undertones; Conditioning Cons: Has an interesting smell Customer Review: “I’ve retired quite a few mascara’s cuz my eyes tear really easy and I wear contacts. This is by far one of the best. The bristles are small, the formula goes on nice and doesn’t glop and it stays on all day without any smudges!! And it stays on all day without any smudges.” — Saie

Eye Want You $45 at Sephora For a truly buildable formula that can achieve both the soft girl aesthetic and a bolder, more glam alternative, consider scooping up this Gucci Westman-approved mascara. It comes with a pigment on the intense side, but because of the brushes' unique design, it deposits just a little bit of product per swipe. The formula is creamy at first, which makes building up the finish sans flaking an easy feat. At the same time, it dries down and locks in after a minute or two so you won’t have to worry about smudging or flaking. Pros: Buildable formula; Won’t smudge or run Cons: Tube dries out kind of quickly Customer Review: “Love this mascara so much! It separates, lengthens and volumizes while looking clean and natural. Haven’t had any problems with clumping or flaking. Huge fan.” — Sephora

Meet the Experts

Jonet Williamson Social Links Navigation Celebrity Makeup Artist Makeup Artist, Jonet Williamson discovered her love for art at a very early age. While growing up in New Orleans, one of the world's most eclectic and inspiring cities, Jonet was admitted into the gifted art program of her magnet high school. Here is where she began to master color theory, symmetry, texture, and innovation. From paint brushes to makeup brushes, she has used those same skills to solidify her style as a pro within the beauty industry. In 2005, Jonet began her journey in beauty working as a makeup artist for M.A.C. Cosmetics. Here the feeling of connecting with other women and helping them see the beauty within themselves became her greatest passion. With a willingness to learn and an eye for perfection Jonet moved to New York City in 2014 determined to further her artistry and career. Since then, her work has been featured in commercial campaigns (Dolce & Gabanna, Levis, Shea Moisture), editorials (Essence, L'Officiel), and tv & film productions (CBS, MTV, TNT). Drawing influence from the art of painting her style is a fusion of hyper real skin, modern beauty elements, and abstract expressionism. Jonet Williamson also works closely with brands on content creation (Revlon, Shiseido, L'Oreal, Beauty Counter) and product development. If you follow her online you can expect to see lots of fresh skin, a vibrant use of color, striking graphic liner shapes, and soft glam looks fit for a red carpet.